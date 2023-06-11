Overwatch 2 PvE is coming and here’s the trailer as proof

Overwatch 2 revealed part of it’s “Invasion” update with new game modes, maps, and even detailed PvE modes at the 2023 Xbox Showcase.

There’s been a lot of confusion over what form the Overwatch PvE might take ever since Blizzard announced that the original content promised at the game’s announcement would not be taking the shape that had been advertised.

Despite assurances that there would still be PvE content coming in the form of Story Missions, Overwatch 2 players have consistently voiced their frustration about the change, which many feeling that the sequel was no longer justified as a standalone game.

Overwatch 2 reveals new trailer for PvE content and new hero

However, the latest trailer shows detailed PvE gameplay that could go a long way in reassuring players that the game’s future content, announced in the roadmap, will satisfy the PvE itch.

The gameplay, titled “Invasion”, also teases the next hero in the roster. We know that it’s going to be a support hero, because the devs have pledged that the next hero they released would be in that role, but apart from that, we’re still in the dark as to who this might be.

We also saw some more of the announced updates for the next few seasons, including Hero Mastery and a new Firing Range.

The trailer also announced that the new content would be dropping on August 10, so there’s still a couple of months to go before we can test out the new content.

For all the latest Overwatch 2 news and updates, check out our hub on the game and it’s incoming PvE here.