Blizzard reveals most played Overwatch 2 heroes from beta: Sojourn, Orisa & more

As the dust settles on a divisive Overwatch 2 beta, Blizzard have revealed which characters were the most played.

While Overwatch 2’s beta was supposed to mark the triumphant return of Blizzard’s classic FPS, the devs have been sent back to the drawing board with their tails between their legs.

Part of the allure of the new chapter in the Omnic crisis saga is new character, Sojourn, and the plethora of hero changes that accompanied her. Sombra, Bastion, Orisa, and Doomfist all received reworks coming into the beta, propelling each of them back into the meta (for better, or for worse).

As part of their post-beta breakdown, Blizzard has revealed which characters saw the most play during Overwatch 2’s beta window; and of course, Sojourn is leading the charge.

Blizzard reveal Overwatch 2 beta’s most played characters

According to Blizzard’s PvP beta analysis blog, Canada’s finest immediately soared to the top of the most played charts. Peaking at 80%, which the devs remark is “incredible for a damage hero,” the character has certainly made quite the impression.

Ana also remained popular throughout testing, remaining with a relatively stable rate of above 60%. Below both Overwatch commanders come all of the characters that had received substantial reworks. Orisa was the most popular at just over 40%, with Doomfist, Bastion, and Sombra lagging behind.

Speaking of Mexico’s greatest hacker, players were quick to slam the devs for her pitiful winrate, demanding buffs in future betas to see her return to her former glory.

Below are the six highlighted characters in listed in terms of popularity:

Sojourn ~ 80% Ana ~ 60% Orisa ~ 45% Doomfist ~ 25% Bastion ~ 20% Sombra ~ 15%

Blizzard have confirmed that there will be future betas, with a vast array of other changes to both combat OP characters and buff up some of the game’s less popular heroes.

Only time will tell if this second beta will change up the meta. One thing is for certain, though; it looks like Support queen Ana won’t be going anywhere anytime soon!