Overwatch 2 player polls community on heroes they want banned – and Mercy is top

An Overwatch 2 player has taken the temperature of Reddit and found out the heroes that the community most want banned.

Every Overwatch 2 player has that hero they don’t want to come up against. There can be a lot of reasons for that. Perhaps they have an annoying set of abilities, feel a little cheap, or maybe you just don’t like their character or design. Whatever the reason, there are likely some heroes you hate facing.

Of course, Overwatch 2 is all about counter-picking or changing your approach to every situation. It’s that on-the-fly strategy that gives the game its hyper-competitive edge and it’s one of the more unique aspects of the shooter.

That said, it doesn’t stop players dreaming about being able to avoid certain heroes. A player has gone about amassing the opinions of the Overwatch 2 player base to find out which heroes players hate going up against most.

Mercy mains, avert your eyes

In a Reddit thread by user dancetoken, they shared their data based on a poll of characters players would ban if they could. What’s interesting is that ‘annoyingness’ seems to be preferred to overall power.

The top most annoying character people want banned is Mercy, however, she is closely followed by Hanzo, Sombra, Widowmaker, Orisa, and Bastion.

One player concurred, saying: “Top 6 I agree with”. Another highlighted Sombra as a problem hero, saying: “Sombra literally sucks the fun out of the game.”

One player was sceptical though. “Due to the Echo Chamber effect, popular characters (e.g. Rein, Sigma) get more loved, while unpopular characters (e.g. Doomfist, Ball) get more hated.”

Of course, this is all an exercise in theory as the Overwatch team has always said it doesn’t have much interest in implementing a ban system into the game. Having to deal with heroes you don’t want to is in the fabric of the game, so sadly, you will likely have to stew in your Mercy distaste for the time being.