Overwatch 2 Beta: How to play, schedule, new content, everything to know

Blizzard has officially revealed that a series of Beta tests for Overwatch 2 will be taking place throughout 2022, so here’s how you can get in on the action as soon as possible.

After years of secrecy and confusion, Blizzard has finally dropped the veil on the state of Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the publisher’s classic FPS.

Revealing that multiple Beta tests will take place throughout 2022, players will finally catch a glimpse of what the future of Overwatch will look like – but you’ll have to sign up in order to do so.

From Twitch drops to a breakdown of brand new content in the Beta, here’s everything you need to know.

Overwatch 2 Beta Dates

The first Overwatch 2 PVP Beta is set to run from Tuesday, April 26 to Tuesday, May 17. This gives fans three full weeks to enjoy the initial build and all of its new content.

Day one kicks off at 11AM PT, but there’s currently no telling the exact time the Beta will conclude on May 17.

It’s worth keeping in mind that this final date is also subject to change, so there’s a chance the first Beta period is extended down the line.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 Beta

Thankfully tossing your name in the ring to try out the Beta is a relatively easy task, but unfortunately, it’s all dependent on luck. Not everyone will be granted access, but thankfully there’s another way to go about it if you’re not selected. More on the Twitch Drop system below.

It’s worth remembering that the Beta is only available on PC, meaning console players will need to wait a little longer in order to dive in. You also need to own a copy of Overwatch 1.

To sign up:

Visit Blizzard’s official Beta opt in page Sign in with your Battle.net account Access is sent via email, so ensure that you sign up with the account you want to play on Voila! You have signed up

Overwatch 2 Beta Twitch Drops

If the method above proves fruitless for the first Overwatch 2 Beta, you’ve got one other method to fall back on: Twitch Drops.

Partnered Overwatch streamers will have Beta Twitch Drops enabled for a very brief period. By tuning in for four hours in total, you’ll have earned yourself access to the Overwatch 2 Beta.

Twitch Drops will be active from 10AM PT until 6PM PT on April 27. This gives you eight hours to fit your four hours of watch time in. The full list of partnered Twitch streamers can be found here.

Overwatch 2 Beta: System requirements

Signing up is all fair and good, but you’ll need to make sure your system can handle playing the game safely.

Below are the minimum and recommended specs, courtesy of Blizzard:

Minimum Recommended Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64–bit Windows 10 64–bit CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650 CPU: Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 600 series or AMD Radeon HD 7000 series GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD R9 380 Memory: 6GB RAM Memory: 8GB RAM Storage: 50GB Storage: 50GB

Overwatch 2 Beta (April) details

So now you’ve signed up or mapped out a plan with Twitch Drops, but what content can you actually expect in the first Overwatch 2 Beta? This time around players can only access the 5v5 PvP content, meaning that all of the brand new PvE content remains behind locked doors.

What you will have access to, though, is:

New hero : Sojourn

: Sojourn Hero reworks : Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra

: Orisa, Doomfist, Bastion, Sombra New Maps : Circuit Royale (Escort), Midtown (Hybrid), New Queen Street (Push), Colosseo (Push)

: Circuit Royale (Escort), Midtown (Hybrid), New Queen Street (Push), Colosseo (Push) New Game Mode : Push

: Push New Ping System

So that’s how to access the Overwatch 2 Beta and, in turn, dive into the game’s all-new content. Looking for a quick refresh? Be sure to check out our Overwatch guides:

