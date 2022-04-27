xQc in disbelief with Overwatch 2 OP Bastion rework

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been delving into the Overwatch 2 beta and the streamer has already demonstrated just how powerful Bastion can be.

The Overwatch 2 beta is in full swing and players are currently getting to grips with all the character and map changes. While not every hero has received significant adjustments to their kit, the Bastion rework has received a lot of attention from the Overwatch community.

Not only has this robotic damage dealer been made stronger, but they also have become a lot more mobile, which has improved Bastion’s viability. This is in stark contrast to his old abilities, which made him incredibly immobile and rather sluggish.

Advertisement

xQc recently got the chance to play as Bastion in the Overwatch 2 beta and it was here where the popular streamer discovered just how powerful this rework truly is.

xQc stunned by powerful Bastion rework

During his recent stream of the Overwatch 2 beta, xQc decided to pick Bastion – the game’s siege-based automaton. Bastion is known for his lack of mobility and high DPS, but the new rework has now switched up his sedentary playstyle.

Read More: How to earn Overwatch 2 beta access with Twitch Drops

In fact, Bastion’s Configuration: Sentry lets players move when firing. During this mode, the Omnic can freely move around the arena, unleashing a stream of deadly bullets from his gatling gun.

Advertisement

While Blizzard reduced the gun’s damage by 40% and gave it a cooldown, it’s clear Bastion is a real powerhouse in Overwatch 2 – something that xQc was quick to realize. After flanking behind his enemies, the streamer switched into Bastion’s Sentry mode and began to unleash a hail of bullets.

He quickly chewed through Orisa before setting his sights on Lucio and Zenyatta, who all fell within seconds. “What is this? What is this? Dude, I just tore through them,” yelled the streamer. “That was insane. It was like a paper shredder!”

It’s clear xQc was taken aback by just how powerful the new Bastion rework is, especially when compared to his previous playstyle. Whether Bastion has what it takes to become a top-tier pick remains to be seen, but for now, you should exercise caution when playing against this robotic unit.