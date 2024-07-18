Overwatch 2 has cheeky response to concerns Juno is better than Mercy & Lucio

The newest Overwatch 2 hero has been revealed and first impressions from players say she looks like a supped-up version of Mercy and Lucio. Hilariously, the game’s social media account agrees.

Juno is the newest support hero coming to the game and has abilities that let her fly and speed up allies while healing her teammates. This has garnered some obvious comparisons to characters with similar abilities.

“Speed ability and an ultimate that heals and DMG boosts at the same time… Move aside Lucio and Mercy,” Skiesti, an Overwatch content creator, said on social media about Juno.

“New Juno main alert,” The Overwatch 2 X account said in reply to the creator, unperturbed by the insinuation that Juno might be stronger than two long-standing meta heroes.

Other players also said they would drop their current main hero for Juno, due to how fun her new kit looked in the trailer and due to the appeal of her general aesthetic.

“Goodbye D.VA I no longer need you. WELCOME HOME JUNO,” one player said.

Many other replies also compared Juno to D.VA because of her futuristic look and pop feel, with some also likening the character to Echo. Additionally, the robot hero has a futuristic design and abilities that allow her to fly over the action to glide around while healing teammates.

Other players pondered if Juno will be a direct replacement for some meta healers, or worth running as a secondary.

“Only time will tell if she’s a suitable alternative to Lucio. Hopefully, she is so we get some main support variety for once,” another player said on social media.

Juno’s power level and place in the meta can only be speculated as the wider player base hasn’t gotten their hands on her yet.

The hero hits live servers for a limited time on July 19, so fans can evaluate whether Juno will replace Mercy, Lucio, or Echo.