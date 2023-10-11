Overwatch 2 players aren’t happy with the state of “healing creep”

The average game of Overwatch 2 is going to put a lot of focus on the supports. Ever since the switch to 5v5, and the removal of one particularly large health bar, Support players have had one less thing to worry about.

This, combined with Blizzard’s ongoing commitment to making the role more appealing to other players, means Support has been getting a lot of love recently. They got Kiriko at the beginning of the game, who was incredibly strong on release and remains a very solid pick, and then got two hero releases in a row with Lifeweaver and Illari.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

All this means there’s a lot more healing in the game, and with Season 6 close to wrapping up, players are starting to wonder if there might be a bit too much.

Overwatch 2 heroes debate state of healing in Season 6

One player took to the Overwatch forums to share a particularly egregious clip of what can happen when healing gets out of control.

In the clip, a Zarya, who is notably at full charge, tries to beam down a Soldier player caught in her ultimate. A Cassidy can also be seen hitting multiple headshots in the background.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Most players would bet on this Soldier 76 being dead pretty quickly, but he miraculously stays alive thanks to his healing field, a fully committed Kiriko player, and an Ana nade which boosts all the healing.

Article continues after ad

This begs the question: Should supports be able to out-heal a fully-charged Zarya and a Cassidy combined?

To be fair, Soldier has some healing of his own, and the Kiriko likely had her ult buff increasing her healing output. Still, it must feel extremely frustrating to commit all those resources and not securing a single elimination.

Article continues after ad

For more news and updates on Overwatch 2, check out the backlash to the recent Diablo crossover skins, which are a bit too pricey for many players.