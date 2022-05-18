Blizzard teases “significant” Overwatch 2 updates and upcoming second beta

The first Overwatch 2 beta has come to an end and Blizzard is already teasing some major updates planned for a future June event.

Despite lacking an abundance of new content, the Overwatch 2 beta ended up being a moderate success for Blizzard as it broke the game’s Twitch record and brought back some familiar faces.

The change from 6v6 to 5v5 was well-received and while players seemed to enjoy their time, the lack of a competitive mode left some feeling like their time wasn’t worth the effort.

Now, with the first beta finished, Blizzard has begun teasing its second installment with some major updates on the horizon.

Coming through. Save the date for an #Overwatch2 Event on June 16, where we will share our plan for the months ahead, including the next PVP Beta! pic.twitter.com/8k1NSnum11 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2022

Blizzard announces Overwatch 2 event on June 16

On May 17, the Overwatch 2 developers published a blog post thanking players for trying the beta and emphasized the product wasn’t yet finished.

“We can’t wait to take everything we’ve learned from the beta and apply it to the game, and we’re so excited to get it back in front of you,” wrote Game Director Aaron Keller.

Furthermore, the blog post teased new information would be coming on June 16, including information on how to gain access to the second beta.

Yes. But the June 16th event is where we'll have more significant OW2 news to cover. So while we do want players to continue to hear from us (as you've hopefully seen us doing for the last several months), for the next few weeks, we will be somewhat quieter on OW2 communication. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) May 17, 2022

A tweet from the official Overwatch account further added that on June 16, the team would be sharing their plan for the months ahead.

Jon Spector, Overwatch’s Commercial Leader and VP at Blizzard claimed that the June 16 event would include “significant” news and said that there would still be more communication between now and then, but things would be a bit quieter.

There’s no news on what this second beta will entail, but multiple new heroes and reworks have been teased for future updates, so it’s likely that we finally see some new supports and tanks in the weeks ahead.