Overwatch 2 leak reveals Orisa and Doomfist reworks, Sojourn abilities

A new Overwatch 2 leak has revealed the full capacity of Orisa and Doomfist’s major reworks along with the kit of the series’ newest hero, Sojourn.

The Overwatch 2 beta will be going live for players in April, but pros and select content creators have already gotten the chance to try it out for themselves.

Despite the game being kept under wraps, this hasn’t stopped a few leaks from falling through the cracks. Notably, former pro Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel accidentally loaded the game up during a Twitch stream and the OWL published and deleted an image revealing Soldier 76’s new look and Doomfist’s new tank role.

Now, a new report from GGRecon has spilled the beans on beta secrets that are not yet public. Dexerto has been able to confirm multiple claims made in the report.

Sojourn kit leaked

According to the report, Sojourn’s kid is very powerful and will likely be in need of some major retooling.

Her railgun ability can allow her to one-shot many of the game’s heroes with headshots while her Disruptor Shot can slow enemies in the area.

She also has a Power slide that provides both horizontal and vertical movement, serving as a more powerful version of Baptiste’s Exo Boost.

Orisa rework revealed

One of the wildest hero reworks in Overwatch 2 is for the tank Orisa. Unlike Doomfist, who the devs hinted at becoming a tank a few months ago, Orisa’s changes will surely come as a surprise to many with only Fortify remaining from her original design.

Her Halt, Supercharger and Barrier have all been removed and replaced with three new abilities. The first, called Energy Spear, fires a javelin that knocks opponents back and deals more damage when they hit a wall.

Her next new tool, Spear Spin, destroys projectiles in front of her while also providing a movement buff.

Finally, her ultimate, dubbed Terra Lance pulls enemies towards her while she becomes immune to crowd control. If the ultimate is challenged for a longer time, it will deal more damage.

Doomfist tank details

Doomfist has become the first DPS hero to change roles and only the second overall. Previously, Symmetra was the only character to receive a role change when she was switched from support to damage back in 2018.

As you may expect, his Rocket Punch damage has been decreased, but he has received a health buff to compensate.

While many of Doomfist’s abilities remain the same, he now has a Sigma-like absorb ability called ‘Power Block’ that will also supercharge his Rocket Punch to be as powerful as it is in today’s game.

Additionally, Rising Uppercut and Seismic Slam have been combined into one ability to create a much larger crowd control radius.

Expect a lot more details about the beta in the weeks and even days ahead. A special developer update is scheduled for March 18, and Blizzard has promised to be much more open about the game after going quiet for much of 2021.

Dexerto has reached out to Blizzard for comment.