What are XP Collectibles in NHL 24?

New to NHL 24 are XP Collectibles in NHL 24. Here’s what Hockey Ultimate Team players should know about these new items.

In prior years, the EA Sports NHL team has sprinkled Seasonal Collectibles in the Daily Rewards pack and Objectives that could have been redeemed for other in-game items.

That formula has somewhat changed for NHL 24 thanks to the addition of XP Collectibles, which have taken the place of Seasonal Collectibles.

Here’s what Hockey Ultimate Team players should know about XP Collectibles in NHL 24.

What do XP Collectibles do in NHL 24?

XP Collectibles can be used for special #HUT99 Sets within Hockey Ultimate Team, but they don’t contribute towards any sort of season reward system.

In order to access information on the XP Collectibles, go to the Sets folder, and look for the Quest for #HUT99 sets. There, one will find a series of Level XP Collectible sets.

These sets go up in Levels and in turn, the required number of XP Collectibles needed in order to complete them will rise by Level.

When an NHL 24 player completes a Level set, the reward will be either some sort of player or pack, as well as a #HUT99 Collectible that can be used to claim a free 99 OVR card in Hockey Ultimate Team at a later date.

Forty #HUT99 collectibles are needed for the Ultimate Prize Set. New Levels will be added throughout the year.

How do I get XP Collectibles in NHL 24?

XP Collectibles can be obtained in a number of different ways, such as logging in every day for the free Daily Reward pack — the XP Collectibles are virtually the replacement for the old Seasonal Collectibles — or via the completion of Objectives.

We should note that Daily Rewards packs can be claimed once over a time span of 23 hours.

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NHL 24 coverage.

