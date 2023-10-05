How to do the Michigan in NHL 24

Thanks to the new Total Control schema, there’s now a second way to pull off the Michigan in NHL 24. Here’s how to perform the lacrosse-style goal in the video game.

One of the most difficult moves to pull off in the sport of hockey is the Michigan, otherwise known as the lacrosse-style goal. It involves putting the puck on the blade of the stick and flinging it toward the net as one would do in lacrosse.

In recent years, the likes of Andrei Svechnikov and Trevor Zegras have put the move to the forefront, thanks to their ability to pull off these moves in the real NHL.

So, how can you pull off the Michigan in NHL 24? Here’s what hockey fans need to know.

Lacrosse goal controls in NHL 24

There are two ways to perform a lacrosse-style goal in NHL 24, and it will depend on what kind of controls one is using.

For those who want to perform the Michigan via the Skill Stick schema, here are the controls:

Xbox: Forehand + LB (Hold) + RS (Hold) + Right Stick (rotate counterclockwise)

PlayStation: Forehand + L1 (Hold) + R3 (Hold) + Right Stick (rotate counterclockwise)

For those who don’t know how to put the stick on the forehand, here’s what you’ll need to do.

To put the puck on the forehand, move the right stick to either the left or right, depending on whether the shooter is left-handed or right-handed, respectively.

Individuals who are using the Total Control input system need to hold Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation) and then release by the goaltender.

Those who want to do the move with a higher rate of success and with ease are with the Total Control schema. Given the number of inputs needed to perform it with the Skill Stick, that’s not surprising.

