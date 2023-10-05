How to pull the goalie in NHL 24

For those who are in need of an extra attacker, this is how NHL 24 players can pull the goalie and get the advantage out on the ice.

If you’re running out of time to tie up a game in NHL 24, you would have the option to pull the goaltender out of the net. This will bring an extra skater out on the ice but also means that there won’t be any goalie to keep the puck out of the net.

Article continues after ad

Because of that, it’s important to choose your spot if you are thinking about pulling the goalie. But, how exactly can the goalie be pulled in NHL 24?

Article continues after ad

Here’s an overview of how NHL 24 players can pull the goalie.

Electronic Arts

How can NHL 24 players pull the goaltender?

To pull the goaltender in NHL 24, press LB + View for Xbox, or L1 + Touchpad to get the netminder out of the net and another skater out on the ice.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Ideally, one should only pull the goaltender during the final minute of the game when losing or in an instance where there’s very little time on the clock left in a period and the last second or two will be in the opponent’s end.

Article continues after ad

In the instance of the latter, it helps when the last faceoff will be in the offensive zone.

Article continues after ad

Be sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NHL 24 coverage.

NHL 24 player ratings: Best forwards, defensemen, more | Is NHL 24 on Xbox Game Pass? | NHL 24 editions and pre-order bonuses explained | Is NHL 24 cross-platform? Crossplay explained | How to start a fight in NHL 24 | Best camera settings for NHL 24