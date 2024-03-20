GamingMLB The Show

MLB The Show 24 player ratings: Top 30 players ranked

MLB The Show 24 features a lot of talented baseball players but some have higher ratings than others in the game. So, here are the top 30 players ranked according to their official overall ratings in this year’s baseball sim.

There are a lot of players you can step on the field as in MLB The Show 24 but some are considered better than others in certain positions, and overall ratings. If you’re wondering who the best athletes in this year’s game are then we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best 30 players in MLB The Show 24 according to official player ratings.

MLB The Show 24 player ratings: Top 30 highest rated players

You can find a full rundown of the best 30 players in MLB The Show 24 according to their player ratings in the table below. This includes their rating, the team they play for, and their main position on the baseball field.

RankingPlayerRatingTeamPosition
1Mike Trout99Los Angeles AngelsOF
2Mookie Betts99Los Angeles DodgersOF
3Aaron Judge99New York YankeesOF
4Ronald Acuna Jr.99Atlanta BravesOF
5Shohei Ohtani99Los Angeles DodgersP/DH
6Corey Seager98Texas RangersIN
7Spencer Strider97Atlanta BravesP
8Yordan Alvarez96Houston AstrosOF
9Austin Riley96Atlanta BravesIN
10Gerrit Cole96New York YankeesP
11Matt Olson95Atlanta BravesIN
12Freddie Freeman94Los Angeles DodgersIN
13Adolis Garcia93Texas RangersOF
14Zack Wheeler93Philadelphia PhilliesP
15Julio Rodriguez93Seattle MarinersOF
16Jose Altuve93Houston AstrosIN
17Trea Turner92Philadelphia PhilliesIN
18David Bednar92Pittsburgh PiratesP
19Francisco Lindor92New York MetsIN
20Fernando Tatis Jr.92San Diego PadresOF
21Kyle Tucker92Houston AstrosOF
22Bobby Witt Jr.92Kanas City RoyalsIN
23Jacob DeGrom92Texas RangersP
24Clayton Kershaw91Los Angeles DodgersP
25Bryce Harper91Philadelphia PhilliesDH
26Adley Rutschman91Baltimore OriolesC
27Tanner Scott91Miami MarlinsP
28Paul Goldschmidt91St. Louis CardinalsIN
29Corbin Carroll91Arizona DiamondbacksOF
30Manny Macahdo91San Diego PadresIN

