MLB The Show 24 player ratings: Top 30 players ranked

MLB The Show 24 features a lot of talented baseball players but some have higher ratings than others in the game. So, here are the top 30 players ranked according to their official overall ratings in this year’s baseball sim.

There are a lot of players you can step on the field as in MLB The Show 24 but some are considered better than others in certain positions, and overall ratings. If you’re wondering who the best athletes in this year’s game are then we’ve got you covered.

Here are the best 30 players in MLB The Show 24 according to official player ratings.

MLB The Show 24 player ratings: Top 30 highest rated players

You can find a full rundown of the best 30 players in MLB The Show 24 according to their player ratings in the table below. This includes their rating, the team they play for, and their main position on the baseball field.

Ranking Player Rating Team Position 1 Mike Trout 99 Los Angeles Angels OF 2 Mookie Betts 99 Los Angeles Dodgers OF 3 Aaron Judge 99 New York Yankees OF 4 Ronald Acuna Jr. 99 Atlanta Braves OF 5 Shohei Ohtani 99 Los Angeles Dodgers P/DH 6 Corey Seager 98 Texas Rangers IN 7 Spencer Strider 97 Atlanta Braves P 8 Yordan Alvarez 96 Houston Astros OF 9 Austin Riley 96 Atlanta Braves IN 10 Gerrit Cole 96 New York Yankees P 11 Matt Olson 95 Atlanta Braves IN 12 Freddie Freeman 94 Los Angeles Dodgers IN 13 Adolis Garcia 93 Texas Rangers OF 14 Zack Wheeler 93 Philadelphia Phillies P 15 Julio Rodriguez 93 Seattle Mariners OF 16 Jose Altuve 93 Houston Astros IN 17 Trea Turner 92 Philadelphia Phillies IN 18 David Bednar 92 Pittsburgh Pirates P 19 Francisco Lindor 92 New York Mets IN 20 Fernando Tatis Jr. 92 San Diego Padres OF 21 Kyle Tucker 92 Houston Astros OF 22 Bobby Witt Jr. 92 Kanas City Royals IN 23 Jacob DeGrom 92 Texas Rangers P 24 Clayton Kershaw 91 Los Angeles Dodgers P 25 Bryce Harper 91 Philadelphia Phillies DH 26 Adley Rutschman 91 Baltimore Orioles C 27 Tanner Scott 91 Miami Marlins P 28 Paul Goldschmidt 91 St. Louis Cardinals IN 29 Corbin Carroll 91 Arizona Diamondbacks OF 30 Manny Macahdo 91 San Diego Padres IN

