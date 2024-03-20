MLB The Show 24 player ratings: Top 30 players ranked

MLB The Show 24 player ratings: Top 30 players rankedSan Diego Studio
MLB The Show 24 features a lot of talented baseball players but some have higher ratings than others in the game. So, here are the top 30 players ranked according to their official overall ratings in this year’s baseball sim.
There are a lot of players you can step on the field as in MLB The Show 24 but some are considered better than others in certain positions, and overall ratings. If you’re wondering who the best athletes in this year’s game are then we’ve got you covered.
Here are the best 30 players in MLB The Show 24 according to official player ratings.
MLB The Show 24 player ratings: Top 30 highest rated players
You can find a full rundown of the best 30 players in MLB The Show 24 according to their player ratings in the table below. This includes their rating, the team they play for, and their main position on the baseball field.
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating
|Team
|Position
|1
|Mike Trout
|99
|Los Angeles Angels
|OF
|2
|Mookie Betts
|99
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|OF
|3
|Aaron Judge
|99
|New York Yankees
|OF
|4
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|99
|Atlanta Braves
|OF
|5
|Shohei Ohtani
|99
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|P/DH
|6
|Corey Seager
|98
|Texas Rangers
|IN
|7
|Spencer Strider
|97
|Atlanta Braves
|P
|8
|Yordan Alvarez
|96
|Houston Astros
|OF
|9
|Austin Riley
|96
|Atlanta Braves
|IN
|10
|Gerrit Cole
|96
|New York Yankees
|P
|11
|Matt Olson
|95
|Atlanta Braves
|IN
|12
|Freddie Freeman
|94
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|IN
|13
|Adolis Garcia
|93
|Texas Rangers
|OF
|14
|Zack Wheeler
|93
|Philadelphia Phillies
|P
|15
|Julio Rodriguez
|93
|Seattle Mariners
|OF
|16
|Jose Altuve
|93
|Houston Astros
|IN
|17
|Trea Turner
|92
|Philadelphia Phillies
|IN
|18
|David Bednar
|92
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|P
|19
|Francisco Lindor
|92
|New York Mets
|IN
|20
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|92
|San Diego Padres
|OF
|21
|Kyle Tucker
|92
|Houston Astros
|OF
|22
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|92
|Kanas City Royals
|IN
|23
|Jacob DeGrom
|92
|Texas Rangers
|P
|24
|Clayton Kershaw
|91
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|P
|25
|Bryce Harper
|91
|Philadelphia Phillies
|DH
|26
|Adley Rutschman
|91
|Baltimore Orioles
|C
|27
|Tanner Scott
|91
|Miami Marlins
|P
|28
|Paul Goldschmidt
|91
|St. Louis Cardinals
|IN
|29
|Corbin Carroll
|91
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|OF
|30
|Manny Macahdo
|91
|San Diego Padres
|IN
For more MLB The Show content, check out our guides below:
All Achievements & Trophies | Are MLB The Show 24 servers down? | Is MLB The Show 24 coming to PC? | MLB Thw Show 24 soundtrack