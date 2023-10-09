NHL 24 has finally arrived and with it comes a brand new soundtrack, so here are all the songs you can expect to hear as you’re hitting the ice in the latest hockey sim.

The latest installment in the popular NHL franchise is here and players are eager to get back on the ice. There’s a handful of new gameplay changes that are set to improve the experience including the new Vision Passing System which creates more passing opportunities for players. A revamped control system for goalies also features in the game meaning net minders can easily pull off complex maneuvers.

Whether you’re hitting the ice for a casual match or are diving straight into the more competitive modes, you can expect to hear a great soundtrack in NHL 24, and we’ve got a full rundown of every song right here.

Without further ado, here’s the full soundtrack for NHL 24, including all the featured songs and artists.

EA SPORTS NHL 24 features an exciting soundtrack.

NHL 24 Soundtrack: All songs in NHL 24

The NHL 24 soundtrack features a total of 36 songs that span a variety of genres from Bring Me The Horizon to Kenny Mason.

You can find a full list of songs in the game below:

100 Gecs – Hollywood Baby

2Hollis ft. NATESIB – Why Can’t You See

7evin7ins – Wake Up

Another Sky – Psychopath

Binki – Rocket Ship

Bring Me The Horizon – Lost

Fall Out Boy – What A Time To Be Alive

FIDLAR – Move On

Gayle – Everybody Hates Me

Generationals – Dirt Diamond

Grandson – When The Bombo Goes

Jeleel! – Thor!

Kenny Mason – Back Home

Militarie Gun – Do It Faster

Nothing But Thieves – Welcome To The DCC

Olive Amun ft. SKS – LA

Paris Jackson – Bandaid

Pendulum – Colourfast

Phoenix & Beck – Odyssey

Poutyface – All Mine

San Holo & Midwxst – Out Of Options

Stratejacket – Bad Start

Sub Focus, Ar/Co – Vibration

Sum 41 – Landmines

The Band Camino – Last Man In The World

The Chainsmokers & 347 Aidan – Up & Down

The Help – California Dream Girl

The Hives – Crash Into The Weekend

The Revivalists – Don’t Look Back

The Reytons – 15 Minutes In The Algorithm

The Royston Club – 52

The Scarlet Opera – Riot

The Thing – Dixie Queen

Tom The Mail Man – Direct Me

Towa Bird – Boomerang

Yungblud – Lowlife

As well as hearing these songs in the game, you can also listen to the entire soundtrack on the official Spotify playlist now.

That’s everything you need to know about the NHL 24 soundtrack! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

