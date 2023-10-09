NHL 24 Soundtrack: All songs in NHL 24
NHL 24 has finally arrived and with it comes a brand new soundtrack, so here are all the songs you can expect to hear as you’re hitting the ice in the latest hockey sim.
The latest installment in the popular NHL franchise is here and players are eager to get back on the ice. There’s a handful of new gameplay changes that are set to improve the experience including the new Vision Passing System which creates more passing opportunities for players. A revamped control system for goalies also features in the game meaning net minders can easily pull off complex maneuvers.
Whether you’re hitting the ice for a casual match or are diving straight into the more competitive modes, you can expect to hear a great soundtrack in NHL 24, and we’ve got a full rundown of every song right here.
Without further ado, here’s the full soundtrack for NHL 24, including all the featured songs and artists.
The NHL 24 soundtrack features a total of 36 songs that span a variety of genres from Bring Me The Horizon to Kenny Mason.
You can find a full list of songs in the game below:
- 100 Gecs – Hollywood Baby
- 2Hollis ft. NATESIB – Why Can’t You See
- 7evin7ins – Wake Up
- Another Sky – Psychopath
- Binki – Rocket Ship
- Bring Me The Horizon – Lost
- Fall Out Boy – What A Time To Be Alive
- FIDLAR – Move On
- Gayle – Everybody Hates Me
- Generationals – Dirt Diamond
- Grandson – When The Bombo Goes
- Jeleel! – Thor!
- Kenny Mason – Back Home
- Militarie Gun – Do It Faster
- Nothing But Thieves – Welcome To The DCC
- Olive Amun ft. SKS – LA
- Paris Jackson – Bandaid
- Pendulum – Colourfast
- Phoenix & Beck – Odyssey
- Poutyface – All Mine
- San Holo & Midwxst – Out Of Options
- Stratejacket – Bad Start
- Sub Focus, Ar/Co – Vibration
- Sum 41 – Landmines
- The Band Camino – Last Man In The World
- The Chainsmokers & 347 Aidan – Up & Down
- The Help – California Dream Girl
- The Hives – Crash Into The Weekend
- The Revivalists – Don’t Look Back
- The Reytons – 15 Minutes In The Algorithm
- The Royston Club – 52
- The Scarlet Opera – Riot
- The Thing – Dixie Queen
- Tom The Mail Man – Direct Me
- Towa Bird – Boomerang
- Yungblud – Lowlife
As well as hearing these songs in the game, you can also listen to the entire soundtrack on the official Spotify playlist now.
