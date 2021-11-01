Shroud warns New World players could be waiting “years” to get mounts

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek warned New World players they could be waiting years to see mounts added to the game, explaining that it will only happen after the developers drastically change things.

New World is one of the few MMORPGs that doesn’t have mounts. Unlike Final Fantasy XIV Online and World of Warcraft, the developers opted against it.

Scot Lane, the Game Director, explained that the world isn’t big enough for them yet. However, he assured fans that it would happen eventually. “We’ll add mounts when we feel players will benefit from them,” he said.

Shroud is convinced it won’t happen for years, though. Not only because the world was “built for travel on foot and teleportation,” but also because he thinks it will be a part of a phase where the game undergoes drastic changes.

Advertisement

“They might [add mounts] eventually when they change the game a lot,” he said. “You know how every MMO goes through that phase where it drastically changes the way it’s played? It happens every time.”

A good example of what he’s referring to is the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm expansion. The developers completely redesigned the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor continents to make them suitable for flying mounts.

“MMOs always start in one way, and then they do a huge overhaul, and it turns into something else. Once that happens with this game, maybe a couple of years in, that’s when you can see mounts. But it’s going to take years.”

Advertisement

The lack of mounts in New World is still a hot topic within the community. However, players are more concerned about the game’s many other issues.

Read More: Shroud could be taking a break from New World

It’s currently riddled with bugs and exploits, which is believed to be one of the reasons behind the dwindling player base. Shroud desperately wants them fixed, but it hasn’t deterred him from playing in the slightest.