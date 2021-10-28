New World bug is literally stealing gold from players while logged out

A bug in New World has surfaced that is affecting players’ ability to get gold earned from selling items at the trading post.

New World released a brand-new patch on October 27 called update 1.04, which sought to take care of many of the game’s core issues, bugs, and exploits with a large emphasis on PvP problems.

But, just hours after the patch has gone live, many of the game’s 1.5 million daily players have already found a devastating new bug. Some reporting to have already lost over 10,000 gold because of it.

Here are all the details of the new trading post bug and how you can avoid your hard-earned gold getting stolen away from you.

New World trading post bug

Early on October 28, the day after patch 1.04 went live, a new bug affecting the game’s auction house has surfaced.

The bug reportedly affects players that have sold things at the trading post. Currently, if a player makes a sell order, logs off, and the sell order goes through while they are offline, no payout is received.

Many players have tested this and attempted to find solutions but to no avail. For now, it appears that the gold is lost due to the bug, which means players need to be especially careful with what they list for sale.

A post on the New World subreddit pointing out the bug has blown up, netting over 3,000 upvotes just four hours after being uploaded. The OP claims to have tested and confirmed the root cause of the bug.

New World devs respond

Similarly, players have taken to the New World forums to discuss the issue, receiving confirmation from devs that “the team is aware of this issue and we’ll provide updates on getting this addressed.”

No timeline has been given for a solution to the issue. So, for now, players should make sure and cancel any sell orders prior to logging out in order to ensure they are paid for their items.

We will continue to provide updates on the status of the fix as they are made available. Hopefully, for those affected, this will come sooner rather than later.