How to make gold in New World: Quests, Trading Post & more tips

As adventurers finally take to the green pastures of New World‘s Aeternum, they’ll need some cash to make their mark, so here’s how to get gold in New World.

Amazon’s new MMORPG, New World, has been soaring since it was released and players have been chipping away at their levels, as the game only gets better the more you progress.

Throughout the game, you’ll be able to purchases items such as new weapons and houses around certain cities, and these are all going to cost you a pretty penny. But, some of you may run into the problem with obtaining gold.

If you’re looking to snag some riches while playing New World, you’ve come to the right place.

What is gold used for in New World?

Gold is the in-game currency that’ll you will come across while playing New World, and as noted above it can be used to purchase items such as weapons, armor, potions, food, and houses.

As well, players will be able to donate gold to their faction’s treasury to purchase territory to get an upper hand in the upcoming war.

New World: How to make gold fast

Now, there are some basic tasks you’ll be able to complete in order to grab an incredible amount of gold, so we’re going to outline those below:

Quests

Completing quests is probably the most basic tip we can provide you to make some gold in New World. But, it is primarily how you’re going to be able to earn a lot of gold in a short period of time.

Whether it’s Community Board quests or Faction-specific ones, the higher level you obtain, the more gold these quests are going to output. Not only that, it’s a great way to earn XP for help on your grind!

Trading Post

Using the in-game Auction House to sell some of your items is another viable option to earn gold in New World.

Items such as cloth, linen, and ammunition were some of the most lucrative options during the beta, and keeping an eye on what players need and how much they’re selling for is good business sense.

Craft bags!

Speaking of the Trading Post, one item you’re going to want to craft is Bags. These are used for increasing the amount of space you have in your inventory, and this is going to be one of the items you’re going to want to grab right away.

If you manage to have enough materials for bags, sell them immediately. Players are bound to pay more than a reasonable amount for them.

Now that you’ve got some extra cash, it’s best you get up to speed with all the other features within New World with some of our content listed below.

