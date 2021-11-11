New World Void Gauntlet abilities, gameplay, release date & more

New World’s 12th weapon, the Void Gauntlet, will feature a hybrid of healing and magic DPS. Here’s a full breakdown of the weapon’s abilities, full Mastery Tree, gameplay, and release date.

In a major update on November 9, New World officially unveiled its newest weapon, the Void Gauntlet.

This rolled out with a litany of other new changes, all of which can be tested on the newly created Public Test Realm (PTR) beginning on November 10.

As fans await the arrival of the Void Gauntlet on official servers, let’s run through a first look at the weapon’s abilities, how it looks in-game, and much more.

Advertisement

New World Void Gauntlet Abilities

As it currently stands on the New world PTR, the Void Gauntlet has two Mastery Trees, Annihilation and Decay, and scales with Intelligence and Focus.

While Decay is more focused on long-range spellcasting, Annihilation is centered around the Void Blade ability, allowing players to fight much closer range.

Here is a full breakdown of each Mastery Tree, including gameplay recordings of the abilities and full descriptions of each passive and active skill.

Void Gauntlet Annihilation Mastery Tree

The three active abilities in the Annihilation Mastery Tree are, from left to right, Petrifying Scream, Void Blade, and Oblivion. Below are descriptions of each as well as what they look like used in-game.

Advertisement

Active Ability Description Petrifying Scream Unleash a Void-infused scream, dealing 100% weapon damage, staggering and inflicting Root to enemies 5 meters in front of you. Disables enemy movement for 2 seconds. Void Blade Summon a blade of Void energy that converts your basic attacks to melee. Tap Basic Attack to perform a quick slash that deals 100% weapon damage or hold to perform a thrust attack that deals 150% weapon damage. Both attacks inflict Disintegrate on successful hits, dealing 5% weapon damage per second and reducing damage absorption by 5% for 8 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. 15-second duration. Oblivion Summon a circular rift of Void energy at your feet that deals 30% weapon damage and grants Empower to self and friendlies, increasing damage by 20%.

Void Gauntlet Decay Mastery Tree

The three active abilities in the Decay Mastery Tree are Baleful Tether, Orb of Decay, and Essence Rupture. Full descriptions are below as well as gameplay footage of each.

Active Ability Description Baleful Tether Fire a projectile that tethers you to an enemy, Weakening it and Empowering you by 4% per second (20% maximum). The tether ends if the target moves beyond 15 meters. Orb of Decay Fire an unblockable ord that passes through enemies, deals 100% weapon damage and inflicts Disintegrate, dealing 5% weapon damage per second and reducing damage absorption by 5% for 8 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. At max range, it transforms into a healing orb and returns, healing friendlies for 20% weapon damage per second for 5 seconds. Healing scales exclusively with Focus. Essence Rupture Fire a projectile that inflicts Essense Rupture for 10 seconds, healing anyone that hits the target for 20% of the damage done. Does not apply to damage-over-time.

Void Gauntlet passive abilities

Below is a complete list of the Void Gauntlet’s passive skills, including their effects and what Mastery Tree each is under. These are listed from top to bottom of each tree.

Annihilation passives

Forsaken Pact: +10% damage while below 50% mana

+10% damage while below 50% mana Keen Confidence: +10% Critical Chance while above 50% health

+10% Critical Chance while above 50% health Refreshing Precision: +10% Cooldown Reduction on all abilities on Critical Hit

+10% Cooldown Reduction on all abilities on Critical Hit Keen Humility: +10% Critical Chance while all abilities are on cooldown

+10% Critical Chance while all abilities are on cooldown Empowering Proximity: Gain Empower when casting abilities within 5 meters of an enemy, increasing damage by 10% for 5 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times.

Gain Empower when casting abilities within 5 meters of an enemy, increasing damage by 10% for 5 seconds. Stacks up to 3 times. Efficient Harvest: Harvest Essence health drain is reduced by 50% while below 25% mana

Harvest Essence health drain is reduced by 50% while below 25% mana Leeching Agony: On Critical Hit, gain health equal to 15% of damage done

On Critical Hit, gain health equal to 15% of damage done Refreshing Frailty: +5% Cooldown Reduction on all abilities when successfully hitting enemies afflicted by 3 or more debuff stacks

+5% Cooldown Reduction on all abilities when successfully hitting enemies afflicted by 3 or more debuff stacks Voidcaller: On successful ability hit, gain a stack of Void Essense. At 6 stacks, consume all stacks and gain a 3-meter aura that heals self and friendlies for 30% weapon damage and deals 30% weapon damage per second to enemies within. Healing scales exclusively with Focus.

Decay passives

Deadly Range: +10% damage on successful ranged heavy attacks against targets more than 8 meters away

+10% damage on successful ranged heavy attacks against targets more than 8 meters away Fervent Thirst: +5% Mana per successful ranged light attack against targets afflicted by your Void Gauntlet debuffs

+5% Mana per successful ranged light attack against targets afflicted by your Void Gauntlet debuffs Refreshing Harvest: Cooldowns are reduced by 10% per second while performing Harvest Essense

Cooldowns are reduced by 10% per second while performing Harvest Essense Radiant Efficiency: Mana costs are reduced by 25% while above 50% Mana

Mana costs are reduced by 25% while above 50% Mana Leeching Bolts: Healing from ranged heavy attacks is increased by an additional 30% of damage dealt if the target is below 50% health

Healing from ranged heavy attacks is increased by an additional 30% of damage dealt if the target is below 50% health Extended Suffering: Successful ranged heavy attacks increase the duration of non-crowd control debuffs you have applied by 10%

Successful ranged heavy attacks increase the duration of non-crowd control debuffs you have applied by 10% Mending Evasion: Dodging with full mana heals you for 80% weapon damage. Scales exclusively with Focus.

Dodging with full mana heals you for 80% weapon damage. Scales exclusively with Focus. Glimpse of the Void: Gain a stack of Void Essense per successful ability hit. At 4 or more stacks, your next successful heavy ranged attack will instantly reset all Void Gauntlet cooldowns and remove all stacks

New World Void Gauntlet Release Date

The Void Gauntlet is currently live on the game’s PTR, which players should be able to download and play on Steam for free. As of right now, there is no set date on when the new weapon will hit live servers, but our best guess is that it will happen relatively soon, likely in the month of November.

Advertisement

We will continue to provide updates as they are made available.