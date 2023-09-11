GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K24 MyTeam: How to complete 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal Legendary Path Collection

Legendary Path collection image in NBA 2K242K

The NBA 2K24 Legendary Path collection, upon completion, will yield a 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal. But, it’ll take a while for MyTeam players to complete.

The launch of NBA 2K24 and MyTeam included the first set of collections for this year’s game.

One of those was for a 94 OVR Diamond Brandon Roy, but don’t forget about the Legendary Path collection. Those who manage to complete it will be able to earn a 94 OVR of Shaquille O’Neal.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to get 94 OVR Shaq in MyTeam.

NBA 2K24 Legendary Path collection checklist2K

How to complete NBA 2K24 Legendary Path Collection

In order to complete the Legendary Path Collection and get 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal, MyTeam players in NBA 2K24 must obtain six specific in-game items.

As of September 11, just two of the six has been released for the NBA 2K24 Legendary Path Collection. That would be the 90 OVR Damian Lillard and 90 OVR Devin Booker.

Now in order the 90 OVR Booker and Lillard, one must complete a separate collection and obtain 11 other Legendary Path cards for each. Some of these can be obtained through Agendas or via the Player Market

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at all the items needed for Lilliard.

Legendary Path Damian Lillard

CardHow to obtain
88 OVR Legendary Path Andre Iguodala70,000 MT/50,000 VC
87 OVR Legendary Path Lamar Odom70,000 MT/50,000 VC
86 OVR Legendary Path Glen Rice16,750 MT/12,000 VC
85 OVR Legendary Path Wesley Matthews16,750/12,000 VC
85 OVR Legendary Path Mike MillerMake 21 3-pointers with Heat players over multiple Triple Threat Online or Co-Op games (expires 9/29) or 16,750 MT/12,000 VC
83 OVR Legendary Path Robert PackGet 10 assists with Nuggets players over multiple Multiplayer games (expires 9/29) or 7,000 MT/5,000 VC
83 OVR Legendary Path Shaedon Sharpe7,000 MT/5,000 VC
83 OVR Legendary Path Al Harrington7,000 MT/5,000 VC
82 OVR Legendary Path Bryant ReevesScore 20 points in the paint with centers over multiple Clutch Time Offline games (expires 9/29) or 7,000 MT/5,000 VC
79 OVR Legendary Path Goran Dragic3,500 MT/2,500 VC
78 OVR Legendary Path Keith Van HornWin a Triple Threat Offline game using three Nets players (expire 9/29) or 3,500 MT/2,500 VC

And for Booker:

Legendary Path Devin Booker

CardHow to obtain
88 OVR Legendary Path Amar’e Stoudemire77,000 MT/55,000 VC
87 OVR Legendary Path Stephen Jackson63,000 MT/45,000 VC
86 OVR Legendary Path Darryl Dawkins19,600 MT/14,000 VC
85 OVR Legendary Path Gus Williams9,800 MT/7,000 VC
85 OVR Legendary Path Dell Curry21,000 MT/15,000 VC
83 OVR Legendary Path Cuttino Mobley7,000 MT/5,000 VC
83 OVR Legendary Path Derrick Coleman4,900 MT/3,500 VC
82 OVR Legendary Path Matt Barnes9,100 MT/6,500 VC
82 OVR Legendary Path Nick Anderson7,000 MT/5,000 VC
79 OVR Legendary Path Damon Jones4,200 MT/3,000 VC
79 OVR Legendary Path Jarvis Hayes2,800 MT/2,000 VC

Legendary Path Devin Booker is also available in Legendary Path packs in the market.

The other four for this collection will be released at later dates.

All Badges in NBA 2K24 and how to get them | NBA 2K24 PC requirements | Will NBA 2K24 be Next Gen on PC? | NBA 2K24 player ratings | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Best NBA 2K24 shooting guards | Best NBA 2K24 point guards | Best NBA 2K24 small forwards | Best NBA 2K24 power forwards | Best NBA 2K24 Centers | Is NBA 2K24 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments explained: All playable Kobe Bryant moments

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

NBA 2K24