NBA 2K24 MyTeam: How to complete 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal Legendary Path Collection

The NBA 2K24 Legendary Path collection, upon completion, will yield a 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal. But, it’ll take a while for MyTeam players to complete.

The launch of NBA 2K24 and MyTeam included the first set of collections for this year’s game.

One of those was for a 94 OVR Diamond Brandon Roy, but don’t forget about the Legendary Path collection. Those who manage to complete it will be able to earn a 94 OVR of Shaquille O’Neal.

Here’s how to get 94 OVR Shaq in MyTeam.

2K

How to complete NBA 2K24 Legendary Path Collection

In order to complete the Legendary Path Collection and get 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal, MyTeam players in NBA 2K24 must obtain six specific in-game items.

As of September 11, just two of the six has been released for the NBA 2K24 Legendary Path Collection. That would be the 90 OVR Damian Lillard and 90 OVR Devin Booker.

Now in order the 90 OVR Booker and Lillard, one must complete a separate collection and obtain 11 other Legendary Path cards for each. Some of these can be obtained through Agendas or via the Player Market

Here’s a look at all the items needed for Lilliard.

Legendary Path Damian Lillard

Card How to obtain 88 OVR Legendary Path Andre Iguodala 70,000 MT/50,000 VC 87 OVR Legendary Path Lamar Odom 70,000 MT/50,000 VC 86 OVR Legendary Path Glen Rice 16,750 MT/12,000 VC 85 OVR Legendary Path Wesley Matthews 16,750/12,000 VC 85 OVR Legendary Path Mike Miller Make 21 3-pointers with Heat players over multiple Triple Threat Online or Co-Op games (expires 9/29) or 16,750 MT/12,000 VC 83 OVR Legendary Path Robert Pack Get 10 assists with Nuggets players over multiple Multiplayer games (expires 9/29) or 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 83 OVR Legendary Path Shaedon Sharpe 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 83 OVR Legendary Path Al Harrington 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 82 OVR Legendary Path Bryant Reeves Score 20 points in the paint with centers over multiple Clutch Time Offline games (expires 9/29) or 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 79 OVR Legendary Path Goran Dragic 3,500 MT/2,500 VC 78 OVR Legendary Path Keith Van Horn Win a Triple Threat Offline game using three Nets players (expire 9/29) or 3,500 MT/2,500 VC

And for Booker:

Legendary Path Devin Booker

Card How to obtain 88 OVR Legendary Path Amar’e Stoudemire 77,000 MT/55,000 VC 87 OVR Legendary Path Stephen Jackson 63,000 MT/45,000 VC 86 OVR Legendary Path Darryl Dawkins 19,600 MT/14,000 VC 85 OVR Legendary Path Gus Williams 9,800 MT/7,000 VC 85 OVR Legendary Path Dell Curry 21,000 MT/15,000 VC 83 OVR Legendary Path Cuttino Mobley 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 83 OVR Legendary Path Derrick Coleman 4,900 MT/3,500 VC 82 OVR Legendary Path Matt Barnes 9,100 MT/6,500 VC 82 OVR Legendary Path Nick Anderson 7,000 MT/5,000 VC 79 OVR Legendary Path Damon Jones 4,200 MT/3,000 VC 79 OVR Legendary Path Jarvis Hayes 2,800 MT/2,000 VC

Legendary Path Devin Booker is also available in Legendary Path packs in the market.

The other four for this collection will be released at later dates.

