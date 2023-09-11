NBA 2K24 MyTeam: How to complete 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal Legendary Path Collection
The NBA 2K24 Legendary Path collection, upon completion, will yield a 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal. But, it’ll take a while for MyTeam players to complete.
The launch of NBA 2K24 and MyTeam included the first set of collections for this year’s game.
One of those was for a 94 OVR Diamond Brandon Roy, but don’t forget about the Legendary Path collection. Those who manage to complete it will be able to earn a 94 OVR of Shaquille O’Neal.
Here’s how to get 94 OVR Shaq in MyTeam.
How to complete NBA 2K24 Legendary Path Collection
In order to complete the Legendary Path Collection and get 94 OVR Shaquille O’Neal, MyTeam players in NBA 2K24 must obtain six specific in-game items.
As of September 11, just two of the six has been released for the NBA 2K24 Legendary Path Collection. That would be the 90 OVR Damian Lillard and 90 OVR Devin Booker.
Now in order the 90 OVR Booker and Lillard, one must complete a separate collection and obtain 11 other Legendary Path cards for each. Some of these can be obtained through Agendas or via the Player Market
Here’s a look at all the items needed for Lilliard.
Legendary Path Damian Lillard
|Card
|How to obtain
|88 OVR Legendary Path Andre Iguodala
|70,000 MT/50,000 VC
|87 OVR Legendary Path Lamar Odom
|70,000 MT/50,000 VC
|86 OVR Legendary Path Glen Rice
|16,750 MT/12,000 VC
|85 OVR Legendary Path Wesley Matthews
|16,750/12,000 VC
|85 OVR Legendary Path Mike Miller
|Make 21 3-pointers with Heat players over multiple Triple Threat Online or Co-Op games (expires 9/29) or 16,750 MT/12,000 VC
|83 OVR Legendary Path Robert Pack
|Get 10 assists with Nuggets players over multiple Multiplayer games (expires 9/29) or 7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|83 OVR Legendary Path Shaedon Sharpe
|7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|83 OVR Legendary Path Al Harrington
|7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|82 OVR Legendary Path Bryant Reeves
|Score 20 points in the paint with centers over multiple Clutch Time Offline games (expires 9/29) or 7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|79 OVR Legendary Path Goran Dragic
|3,500 MT/2,500 VC
|78 OVR Legendary Path Keith Van Horn
|Win a Triple Threat Offline game using three Nets players (expire 9/29) or 3,500 MT/2,500 VC
And for Booker:
Legendary Path Devin Booker
|Card
|How to obtain
|88 OVR Legendary Path Amar’e Stoudemire
|77,000 MT/55,000 VC
|87 OVR Legendary Path Stephen Jackson
|63,000 MT/45,000 VC
|86 OVR Legendary Path Darryl Dawkins
|19,600 MT/14,000 VC
|85 OVR Legendary Path Gus Williams
|9,800 MT/7,000 VC
|85 OVR Legendary Path Dell Curry
|21,000 MT/15,000 VC
|83 OVR Legendary Path Cuttino Mobley
|7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|83 OVR Legendary Path Derrick Coleman
|4,900 MT/3,500 VC
|82 OVR Legendary Path Matt Barnes
|9,100 MT/6,500 VC
|82 OVR Legendary Path Nick Anderson
|7,000 MT/5,000 VC
|79 OVR Legendary Path Damon Jones
|4,200 MT/3,000 VC
|79 OVR Legendary Path Jarvis Hayes
|2,800 MT/2,000 VC
Legendary Path Devin Booker is also available in Legendary Path packs in the market.
The other four for this collection will be released at later dates.
