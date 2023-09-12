In NBA 2K24, executing a perfect alley-oop can be a game-changer. Learn how to throw and finish an alley-oop in NBA 2K24 with this comprehensive guide.

In basketball, the alley-oop involves one player throwing up the ball near the basket for another teammate to jump, catch, and finish scoring, typically by way of dunk or layup.

The move has two main actions: the pass and the finish. It’s important to understand how to do both in NBA 2K24.

Timing is crucial for a successful alley-oop, and it’s essential to select the right players for the move—an excellent passer to initiate and an elite dunker to finish. Here’s our guide on how to alley-oop in NBA 2K24:

2K Games Doing an Alley-Oop in NBA 2K24 is easy just as long as you have the right set up

Throwing the alley-oop in NBA 2K24

Whether you’re setting up a teammate, going solo, or adding flair with a bounce pass, mastering the alley-oop can elevate your gameplay. Here’s how to pull off this move on different consoles:

Alley-Oop to a Teammate

One player throws it up, and the other player throws it down.

Xbox: Double-tap Y, use the left stick to select the receiver.

Double-tap Y, use the left stick to select the receiver. PlayStation: Double-tap Triangle, use the left stick to select the receiver.

Double-tap Triangle, use the left stick to select the receiver. Nintendo Switch: Double-tap X, use the left Joy-Con to select the receiver.

Self Alley-Oop

Sometimes, you might want to throw the ball up and finish the alley-oop yourself.

Xbox: Double-tap Y and move towards the hoop.

Double-tap Y and move towards the hoop. PlayStation: Double-tap Triangle and move towards the hoop.

Double-tap Triangle and move towards the hoop. Nintendo Switch: Double-tap X and move towards the hoop.

Bounce Pass Alley-Oop

This is a more stylish way to execute an alley-oop where the ball is bounced off the floor.

Xbox: Press A + B and move towards the receiver.

Press A + B and move towards the receiver. PlayStation: Press X + O and move towards the receiver.

Finishing the alley-oop in NBA 2K24

Once the ball is in the air, the player attempting to score will see a dunk meter on the screen. The goal is to press the shoot button (Square on PlayStation, X on Xbox) when the meter is as close to the white line as possible for a successful finish.

With practice and the right timing, you’ll be able to execute alley-oops effortlessly and dunk on all of your opponents.