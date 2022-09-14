GamingNBA 2K

Best NBA 2K23 dribble moves & skill controls: Ankle breakers guide

David Purcell
nba 2k23 player dribbling2K

NBA 2K23 players can perfect their dribbling skills with some deadly combos if they know the right controls. Here, we’ll show you the best dribble moves to pull off some ankle breakers.

For rookies, dribbling to unlock space on the court can be one of the steepest learning curves without a helpful guide. There are many complex combinations players can execute to make a solid defense look hopeless.

Several changes have been made to skill moves in NBA 2K23, with 6ft 10 players being able to dribble better than before – but which ones are the most effective this year?

Let’s run through the best dribbling moves and controls…

Best NBA 2K23 dribbling moves

jordan in nba 2k23
Want to dribble like Michael Jordan in his prime? Here’s a few of the simplest, and most effective, dribble moves you can use in 2K23.

Before we dive into the entire list of dribbling controls for NBA 2K23, there are a few dribbling moves you need to know about.

Hard Stop / Stutter

This is a deadly weapon in the right hands, using LT / L2 to stutter and faint one way while dribbling directly towards defenders, or to hit the breaks near the three-point line.

Behind the Back Escape

Behind the back dribbling is more powerful than ever in NBA 2K23. Just use RT / R2 and move the right stick down left, then quickly release while standing dribbling with the right hand – meaning you can push out of a behind dribble really fast.

Forward Lunge

This new move is the perfect starting move for a combo. All you have to do Hold RT / R2, flick up on the right stick, and your player will lunge forward but can be pulled out of the move in various directions, setting up a three-pointer or a drive past a defender.

Hesitation Escape

Some hesitation escapes, such as Zach LaVine’s, can bring together two different animations to make for a deadly offensive play – a speed boost and a hop. You hold R2 / RT, run to the side, flick down on the right stick or flick diagonally down to the side you are running in.

NBA 2K23 dribbling controls

MovePS4 & PS5Xbox One / Series X|S
Signature Size-upQuickly move and release RS in various directions and speeds to perform special signature size-up combo movesQuickly move and release RS in various directions and speeds to perform special signature size-up combo moves
In and OutMove RS up right then quickly release when dribbling with the right handMove RS up right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand
HesitationMove the RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right handMove the RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
Hesitation EscapeR2+ move & hold RS right when dribbling with right handRT + Move & hold RS right when dribbling with right hand
CrossoverMove RS up then quickly releaseMove RS up then quickly release
Attacking CrossoverR2 + move RS up or up left then quickly release when dribbling with the right handRT + move RS up or up left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand
Between Legs CrossMove RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right handMove RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
Escape CrossoverR2 + move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right handRT + move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
Behind the BackMove RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right handMove RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
Behind the Back EscapeR2 + move RS down left then quickly release while stand dribbling in right handRT + move RS down left then quickly release while stand dribbling in right hand
StepbackMove RS down then quickly releaseMove RS down then quickly release
Stepback EscapeR2 + move RS down then quickly releaseRT + move RS down then quickly release
SpinRotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right handRotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand
Half SpinRotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right handRotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand
Hard Stop / StutterTap L2 while driving for a quick change of speedTap LT while driving for a quick change of speed
Hold Off DefendersHold L2Hold LT
Triple Threat Side JabMove RS right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)Move RS right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
Triple Threat Large JabMove RS up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)Move RS up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
Triple Threat Small JabMove RS up right (with left pivot foot established)Move RS up right (with left pivot foot established)
Triple Threat Mid_StepoverMove RS up then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)Move RS up then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
Triple Threat Full-StepoverMove RS up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)Move RS up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
Triple Threat Back-to-Basket StepoverMove RS left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)Move RS left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
Triple Threat Pump FakeMove RS down then quickly releaseMove RS down then quickly release
Triple Threat Side HesitationR2 + move RS left or right then quickly releaseRT + move RS left or right then quickly release
Triple Threat Attack HesitationR2 + move RS up left or up right then quickly releaseRT + move RS up left or up right then quickly release
Triple Threat StepbackR2 + move RS down then quickly releaseRT + move RS down then quickly release
Triple Threat Spin-OutRotate RS clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)Rotate RS clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)
Triple Threat Cross Spin-OutRotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)Rotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

There are a number of other things you will need to know, in order to create a build capable of making such moves possible. Below, we’re going to run through dribble styles, signature size-ups, and signature size-up escapes – all of which can give you an edge in MyCareer.

nba 2k23 player dribbling2K
Perfecting dribbles and combos will make getting to the basket so much easier.

NBA 2K23 dribble style guide

What is it?

The dribbing style you select will influence speed boost and how quickly your player flicks in and out of skill moves. Moving the ball fast in these situations will be a dream for your combo attempts, so choose wisely.

Best NBA 2K23 dribbling style to use

The best dribbling styles in NBA 2K23 are the following:

  • Michael Jordan
  • Steph Curry
  • Kyrie Irving
  • LeBron James

NBA 2K23 signature size-up guide

What is it?

The signature size-up feature allows your player to activate a speed boost when coming out of a standing stance. So, if you want to burst away from the defender with ease, selecting the best one will be crucial.

Best NBA 2K23 signature size-ups to use

The best signature size-ups are the following:

  • Kyle Lowry
  • Trae Young
  • Steve Francis
  • Kobe Bryant

NBA 2K23 size-up escape package guide

What is it?

The size-up escape package defines the way you transition out of the signature size-up. By choosing the right one for your build, it will make combo dribbling (especially advanced combos) a lot easier.

Best NBA 2K23 size-up escape to use

The best size-up escapes to use are the following:

  • John Wall
  • Luka Doncic
  • Kyrie Irving
  • Damian Lillard
  • Paul George

For more NBA 2K23 guides, check out our news page.

