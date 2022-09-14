Best NBA 2K23 dribble moves & skill controls: Ankle breakers guide

NBA 2K23 players can perfect their dribbling skills with some deadly combos if they know the right controls. Here, we’ll show you the best dribble moves to pull off some ankle breakers.

For rookies, dribbling to unlock space on the court can be one of the steepest learning curves without a helpful guide. There are many complex combinations players can execute to make a solid defense look hopeless.

Several changes have been made to skill moves in NBA 2K23, with 6ft 10 players being able to dribble better than before – but which ones are the most effective this year?

Let’s run through the best dribbling moves and controls…

Best NBA 2K23 dribbling moves

2K Want to dribble like Michael Jordan in his prime? Here’s a few of the simplest, and most effective, dribble moves you can use in 2K23.

Before we dive into the entire list of dribbling controls for NBA 2K23, there are a few dribbling moves you need to know about.

Hard Stop / Stutter

This is a deadly weapon in the right hands, using LT / L2 to stutter and faint one way while dribbling directly towards defenders, or to hit the breaks near the three-point line.

Behind the Back Escape

Behind the back dribbling is more powerful than ever in NBA 2K23. Just use RT / R2 and move the right stick down left, then quickly release while standing dribbling with the right hand – meaning you can push out of a behind dribble really fast.

Forward Lunge

This new move is the perfect starting move for a combo. All you have to do Hold RT / R2, flick up on the right stick, and your player will lunge forward but can be pulled out of the move in various directions, setting up a three-pointer or a drive past a defender.

Hesitation Escape

Some hesitation escapes, such as Zach LaVine’s, can bring together two different animations to make for a deadly offensive play – a speed boost and a hop. You hold R2 / RT, run to the side, flick down on the right stick or flick diagonally down to the side you are running in.

NBA 2K23 dribbling controls

Move PS4 & PS5 Xbox One / Series X|S Signature Size-up Quickly move and release RS in various directions and speeds to perform special signature size-up combo moves Quickly move and release RS in various directions and speeds to perform special signature size-up combo moves In and Out Move RS up right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand Move RS up right then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand Hesitation Move the RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Move the RS right then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Hesitation Escape R2+ move & hold RS right when dribbling with right hand RT + Move & hold RS right when dribbling with right hand Crossover Move RS up then quickly release Move RS up then quickly release Attacking Crossover R2 + move RS up or up left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand RT + move RS up or up left then quickly release when dribbling with the right hand Between Legs Cross Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Escape Crossover R2 + move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand RT + move RS left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Behind the Back Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Move RS down left then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Behind the Back Escape R2 + move RS down left then quickly release while stand dribbling in right hand RT + move RS down left then quickly release while stand dribbling in right hand Stepback Move RS down then quickly release Move RS down then quickly release Stepback Escape R2 + move RS down then quickly release RT + move RS down then quickly release Spin Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand Rotate the RS clockwise then quickly & release when dribbling with right hand Half Spin Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Rotate RS in a quarter-circle from right to up then quickly release when dribbling with right hand Hard Stop / Stutter Tap L2 while driving for a quick change of speed Tap LT while driving for a quick change of speed Hold Off Defenders Hold L2 Hold LT Triple Threat Side Jab Move RS right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Large Jab Move RS up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS up right then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Small Jab Move RS up right (with left pivot foot established) Move RS up right (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Mid_Stepover Move RS up then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS up then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Full-Stepover Move RS up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS up left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Back-to-Basket Stepover Move RS left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Move RS left then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Pump Fake Move RS down then quickly release Move RS down then quickly release Triple Threat Side Hesitation R2 + move RS left or right then quickly release RT + move RS left or right then quickly release Triple Threat Attack Hesitation R2 + move RS up left or up right then quickly release RT + move RS up left or up right then quickly release Triple Threat Stepback R2 + move RS down then quickly release RT + move RS down then quickly release Triple Threat Spin-Out Rotate RS clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Rotate RS clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Triple Threat Cross Spin-Out Rotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established) Rotate RS counter-clockwise then quickly release (with left pivot foot established)

There are a number of other things you will need to know, in order to create a build capable of making such moves possible. Below, we’re going to run through dribble styles, signature size-ups, and signature size-up escapes – all of which can give you an edge in MyCareer.

2K Perfecting dribbles and combos will make getting to the basket so much easier.

NBA 2K23 dribble style guide

What is it?

The dribbing style you select will influence speed boost and how quickly your player flicks in and out of skill moves. Moving the ball fast in these situations will be a dream for your combo attempts, so choose wisely.

Best NBA 2K23 dribbling style to use

The best dribbling styles in NBA 2K23 are the following:

Michael Jordan

Steph Curry

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

NBA 2K23 signature size-up guide

What is it?

The signature size-up feature allows your player to activate a speed boost when coming out of a standing stance. So, if you want to burst away from the defender with ease, selecting the best one will be crucial.

Best NBA 2K23 signature size-ups to use

The best signature size-ups are the following:

Kyle Lowry

Trae Young

Steve Francis

Kobe Bryant

NBA 2K23 size-up escape package guide

What is it?

The size-up escape package defines the way you transition out of the signature size-up. By choosing the right one for your build, it will make combo dribbling (especially advanced combos) a lot easier.

Best NBA 2K23 size-up escape to use

The best size-up escapes to use are the following:

John Wall

Luka Doncic

Kyrie Irving

Damian Lillard

Paul George

For more NBA 2K23 guides, check out our news page.