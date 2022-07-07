NBA 2K23 player ratings: Best 20 players predicted

Lawrence Scotti . 15 hours ago

NBA 2K23 is right around the corner, and with it, all new ratings for all of the stars of the league. Here’s who we think will top the list as the best players in the association with NBA 2K23 ratings predictions.

The 2021-2022 NBA season was one of the most exciting in recent history. During the playoffs, hoop fans stood to witness the rise of young teams taking center stage like the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.

The Mavs and Celtics were led on such deep playoff runs by their young stars Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, who have now solidified their status as top-level players in the association.

Here is a list of who we believe will be the top 20 rated players in NBA 2K23, along with a rating prediction for each star.

2K Games 2K Games will sell five different editions of NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 ratings predictions: Top 5 players

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97

2K Giannis Antetokounmpo won Finals MVP in 2021.

The Greek Freak solidified his young legacy by leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years in 2021. Unfortunately for his Bucks squad, they were left to deal with the Boston Celtics without his other best player Khris Middleton, who sat out with injury. Arguably with Middleton, the Bucks would’ve returned to the Finals with great ease. Giannis is still number one and should be rated as the best player in the league, tied with only one other player.

2. Steph Curry – 97

2K Steph Curry is tied with Giannis for our number one spot.

Steph finally got his first NBA Finals MVP as his Warriors took down the Boston Celtics in six games. Boston was completely stumped by Steph, who exploded for 31.2 points per game. His fourth ring may have been the most important to his legacy, and truly stamped him as not just one of the best players in the NBA but one of the greatest to ever do it.

3. Luka Doncic – 96

2K Luka Doncic has risen to NBA stardom in rapid fashion.

In Luka’s first four NBA seasons he has already made three All-NBA teams, won Rookie of the Year, three ALl-Star teams, and led his Mavericks squad to the Western Conference Finals. He completely decimated the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs in a shocking upset that was his biggest playoff moment to date, proving just how undeniable his skills are.

4. Nikola Jokic – 96

2K Jokic has solidified his status as one of the best players in the NBA.

Jokic is coming off of back-to-back MVP seasons, something that’s only been done less than a dozen times in NBA history. Unfortunately for him, the last two seasons for his Denver Nuggets were mired in injuries, derailing their chances of helping Jokic get to his first NBA Finals. Jokic is already the greatest passing big man in the history of the league and has a potentially third MVP season lined up for him.

5. Joel Embiid – 95

2K Joel Embiid went toe-to-toe with Nikola Jokic in the 2022 MVP race.

Embiid led the NBA in points-per-game in the 2021-202 season, the first center to achieve the feat since Shaquille O’Neal 22 years ago. Joel also nearly stole the MVP from Jokic with an incredible performance that carried his Philadelphia 76ers squad through a drama-filled season full of off-the-court distractions.

After the top five players, here’s who round out our list of top 20 NBA 2k23 ratings predictions:

NBA 2K23 ratings predictions: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, more

Player Ratings 6. LeBron James 95 7. Kawhi Leonard 95 8. Kevin Durant 94 9. Jayson Tatum 94 10. Jimmy Butler 93 11. Damian Lillard 91 12. Devin Booker 90 13. Trae Young 90 14. Ja Morant 90 15. Paul George 89 16. James Harden 89 17. Anthony Davis 89 18. Rudy Gobert 88 19. Pascal Siakam 88 20. Karl-Anthony Towns 88

Devin Booker, the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, comes in at a 90 overall rating in our prediction, good for the 12th spot.

Time will tell if these predictions will be correct as 2K developers Visual Concepts will release official ratings for each player as the build-up towards release gains steam.