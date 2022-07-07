NBA 2K23 player ratings: Best 20 players predicted

NBA 2K23 is right around the corner, and with it, all new ratings for all of the stars of the league. Here’s who we think will top the list as the best players in the association with NBA 2K23 ratings predictions.
The 2021-2022 NBA season was one of the most exciting in recent history. During the playoffs, hoop fans stood to witness the rise of young teams taking center stage like the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics.
The Mavs and Celtics were led on such deep playoff runs by their young stars Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum, who have now solidified their status as top-level players in the association.
Here is a list of who we believe will be the top 20 rated players in NBA 2K23, along with a rating prediction for each star.
NBA 2K23 ratings predictions: Top 5 players
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 97
The Greek Freak solidified his young legacy by leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA title in 50 years in 2021. Unfortunately for his Bucks squad, they were left to deal with the Boston Celtics without his other best player Khris Middleton, who sat out with injury. Arguably with Middleton, the Bucks would’ve returned to the Finals with great ease. Giannis is still number one and should be rated as the best player in the league, tied with only one other player.
2. Steph Curry – 97
Steph finally got his first NBA Finals MVP as his Warriors took down the Boston Celtics in six games. Boston was completely stumped by Steph, who exploded for 31.2 points per game. His fourth ring may have been the most important to his legacy, and truly stamped him as not just one of the best players in the NBA but one of the greatest to ever do it.
3. Luka Doncic – 96
In Luka’s first four NBA seasons he has already made three All-NBA teams, won Rookie of the Year, three ALl-Star teams, and led his Mavericks squad to the Western Conference Finals. He completely decimated the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs in a shocking upset that was his biggest playoff moment to date, proving just how undeniable his skills are.
4. Nikola Jokic – 96
Jokic is coming off of back-to-back MVP seasons, something that’s only been done less than a dozen times in NBA history. Unfortunately for him, the last two seasons for his Denver Nuggets were mired in injuries, derailing their chances of helping Jokic get to his first NBA Finals. Jokic is already the greatest passing big man in the history of the league and has a potentially third MVP season lined up for him.
5. Joel Embiid – 95
Embiid led the NBA in points-per-game in the 2021-202 season, the first center to achieve the feat since Shaquille O’Neal 22 years ago. Joel also nearly stole the MVP from Jokic with an incredible performance that carried his Philadelphia 76ers squad through a drama-filled season full of off-the-court distractions.
After the top five players, here’s who round out our list of top 20 NBA 2k23 ratings predictions:
NBA 2K23 ratings predictions: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, more
|Player
|Ratings
|6. LeBron James
|95
|7. Kawhi Leonard
|95
|8. Kevin Durant
|94
|9. Jayson Tatum
|94
|10. Jimmy Butler
|93
|11. Damian Lillard
|91
|12. Devin Booker
|90
|13. Trae Young
|90
|14. Ja Morant
|90
|15. Paul George
|89
|16. James Harden
|89
|17. Anthony Davis
|89
|18. Rudy Gobert
|88
|19. Pascal Siakam
|88
|20. Karl-Anthony Towns
|88
Devin Booker, the cover athlete for NBA 2K23, comes in at a 90 overall rating in our prediction, good for the 12th spot.
Time will tell if these predictions will be correct as 2K developers Visual Concepts will release official ratings for each player as the build-up towards release gains steam.