How NBA 2K23’s new Jordan challenge works: Changes explained

NBA 2K23 will see the comeback of the famous Jordan Challenge after over a decade. Here’s everything you need to know about the challenge.

Michael Jordan is undoubtedly one of the most influential personalities in the world. His contribution has been massive to the worldwide basketball scene and it’s been growing ever since. With NBA 2K23, both old and new fans will get to experience the bygone era, virtually.

The Jordan Challenge was last featured in NBA 2K11. Since then, more than a decade has passed and the challenge will now be completely revamped in 2K Games’ upcoming basketball sim.

If you’re wondering how the new Jordan Challenge plays in NBA 2K23, here’s a rundown of everything you need to know.

What is the Jordan challenge?

The Jordan Challenge is a game mode in NBA 2K23. As we mentioned earlier, it will be featured for the second time after its last appearance in NBA 2K11. The forte of this challenge is that it will feature fifteen legendary games of Michael Jordan with a certain set of tasks.

You get to replicate (or perhaps relive) special moments from these games via the tasks in your own way. Be ready to face Jordan’s some of the strongest teammates and opponents he faced in his prime, featuring Jordan’s appropriate appearance and skillset he had during then.

Here are the 10 tasks that were originally featured in NBA 2K11:

The Arrival When : April 20, 1986. Game 2, 1st round playoffs vs. Celtics Goal 1 : Score 63+ points Goal 2 : Shoot 50%+ from the field Goal 3 : Dish out 6+ assists



69 Points When : March 28, 1990. Regular season game vs. Cavs Goal 1 : Score 69+ points Goal 2 : Shoot 50%+ from the field Goal 3 : Dish out 6+ assists Goal 4 : Win the game



Shootout When : Any date in 1990. Regular season game vs. Hawks Goal 1 : Outscore Dominique Goal 2 : Hold Dominique under 25 Points Goal 3 : Dish out 5+ assists Goal 4 : Win the game



Bad Boys When : May 26, 1990. Game 3, Eastern Conference Finals vs. Pistons Goal 1 : Score 47+ points Goal 2 : Dish out 4+ assists Goal 3 : Win the game



1991 NBA Finals When : June 2 thru June 12, 1991, vs. Lakers Goal 1 : Average 31.0+ points Goal 2 : Shoot 55%+ from the field Goal 3 : Average 11+ assists Goal 4 : Win the series



The Shrug When : June 3, 1992. Game 1, 1st round playoffs vs. Blazers Goal 1 : Score 35+ points in the first half Goal 2 : Make 6+ threes in the first half Goal 3 : Hold Drexler to under 20 points Goal 4 : Win the Game



Double Nickel When : June 3, 1992. Game 1, 1st round playoffs vs. Blazers Goal 1 : Score 35+ points in the first half Goal 2 : Make 6+ threes in the first half Goal 3 : Hold Drexler to under 20 points Goal 4 : Win the Game



Father’s Day Victory When : June 16, 1996. Game 6, 1996 Finals (last game of series as Bulls won 4-2) vs. Sonics Goal 1 : Score 22+ points Goal 2 : Grab 9+ rebounds Goal 3 : Dish out 7+ assists Goal 4 : Win the game



The Flu Game When : June 16, 1996. Game 6, 1996 Finals (last game of series as Bulls won 4-2) vs. Sonics Goal 1 : Score 22+ points Goal 2 : Grab 9+ rebounds Goal 3 : Dish out 7+ assists Goal 4 : Win the game

Michael’s Last Dance When : June 14, 1998. Game 6, 1998 Finals vs. Jazz Goal 1 : Score 45+ points Goal 2 : Get 4+ steals Goal 3 : Dish out 1+ assists Goal 4 : Win the game



Apart from these, there will be five more challenges for you to experience his journey in 2K’s upcoming NBA game. We will update this section when more details are revealed, so make sure you check back regularly.

YouTube: NBA 2K Michael Jordan is one of the cover athletes for the game this year.

How Jordan challenge works in NBA 2K23

With the introduction of the Jordan Challenge in NBA 2K23, you will get to experience a ton of immersive moments from Michael Jordan’s career and NBA history. Along with that, there will also be in-game innovations to enhance your experience further.

Here are all the details of the new Jordan Challenge in-game:

Michael’s journey from the 1982 NCAA National Championship to the 1998 NBA Finals has been recreated and the result is breathtaking. You can get a glimpse of it from the trailer. Each of the challenges will feature a pre-game interview with a luminary that was a part of what made every game special.

Get ready to experience Michael’s journey in a similar fashion to that of the 1980s and 1990s. A special video filter has been made by 2K Games that will showcase the look, feel, and sound, taking players back to the original game. The main aim of the filter is to recreate the television experience of these games as they were originally broadcast.

There will be certain key gameplay changes to fit the era. This includes a heavier focus on the post and mid-range game. The transition game will also be reworked. This means tighter transition lanes and more players cutting to the basket with a numbers advantage, as opposed to the spotting up for three you see in today’s NBA.

Key gameplay changes to fit the era, such as a heavier focus on the post and mid-range game and reworking the transition game for the 1980s feel, including tighter transition lanes and more players cutting to the basket with a numbers advantage, a bit different to what you see in today’s NBA.

More physicality is modeled on the floor and in the paint, along with new signature style upgrades for classic greats like Magic Johnson and Larry Bird. All-new jump shot, layup, and dunk packages will also be featured.

Hand-checking and hard-hitting body-ups will feel different. It’ll be a more accurate representation of regulations that mirror the 1990s basketball era of the likes of “Bad Boy” Pistons with their famous “Jordan Rules” and more.

NBA 2K23 will release on September 9, 2022, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Considering Jordan is one of the cover athletes of the game, the hype is building up with each passing day.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the Jordan Challenge in NBA 2K23. For more about the game, be sure to check our other NBA 2K23 content:

Everything we know about NBA 2K23 | NBA 2K23 WNBA special edition | NBA 2K23 player ratings | Songs perfect for NBA 2K23 soundtrack