Is Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K23?

Victor Wembanyama is set to be the next big basketball superstar, but is he playable in NBA 2K23? Let’s get into if the lengthy French center is officially in the game.

Although Victor Wembanyama is not officially in the NBA yet, he’s taken over the internet as one of the most intriguing hoopers on the planet.

Standing at a gaudy 7’4″, Wemby is arguably the most tantalizing prospect since LeBron James himself all the way back in 2004.

With so much anticipation building up toward his entry into the National Basketball Association, let’s get into if he is officially in NBA 2K23.

2K Games Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K23.

Victor Wembanyama NBA 2K23: Is he in the game?

Victor Wembanyama is not officially in NBA 2K23.

However, he can be added to the game via custom rosters which can either be downloaded online via 2K Share, or you can create him yourself and put him on an NBA roster.

Wembanyama plays for the Metropolitans 92 of the LNB Pro A, a league that is not available in the NBA 2K series. Despite that, it’s actually quite easy to get him into the game.

How to get Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K23

In order to play as Victor Vembanyama, go to the Features tab on the main menu. Then, select Create Roster and download a Custom Roster via the internet. Make sure to select one that clearly states it has Wembanyama in it.

In MyNBA mode, you can download a shared 2023 Draft Class which has Wembanyama when the opening season kicks off.

Until NBA 2K24 drops, Victor will only be playable via shared rosters, draft classes, or recreating him yourself.