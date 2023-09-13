Best Finishing Badges in NBA 2K24

Now that NBA 2K24 is live, we’ve got our opportunity to test out some Badges. Here’s an overview of the best Finishing badges that 2K MyCareer players should prioritize with builds.

A year of NBA 2K is upon us, as 2K24 officially dropped on September 8.

The new game came with a shakeup in the meta, as several badges have been removed and others have been added into the game. Now that the game has been out for a bit, we’ve been able to test out some of the new and older ones that are in the game.

With that said, here’s a breakdown of the best Finishing badges to equip in NBA 2K24.

The best Finishing Badges to use in NBA 2K24 and MyCareer

Here’s a breakdown on the Finishing Badges that 2K24 players should prioritize in MyCareer:

Fearless Finisher : Improves ability to convert contact layups

: Improves ability to convert contact layups Giant Slayer : Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders

: Heightens the effectiveness of layups over taller defenders Post Playmaker : Boosts the shot percentage on passes out of the post to a shooter

: Boosts the shot percentage on passes out of the post to a shooter Posterizer : Improves the likelihood of posterizing your opponent

: Improves the likelihood of posterizing your opponent Precision Dunker : Improves a player’s ability to make skill dunks

: Improves a player’s ability to make skill dunks Pro Touch : Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing

: Gives an additional boost for having good layup timing Slithery : Reduces the chances of being bothered by defenders when navigating into the lane

: Reduces the chances of being bothered by defenders when navigating into the lane Two Step : Improves a player’s ability to make eurostep and cradle layups or dunks

: Improves a player’s ability to make eurostep and cradle layups or dunks Whistle : Increases the chances of drawing fouls when trying to score

: Increases the chances of drawing fouls when trying to score Unpluckable: Reduces the chances of getting stripped by the defender

Undersized players should key in on a Badge like Giant Slayer. It requires either a high Close Shot or Driving Layup stat, but it does help with the effectiveness of layups made against taller defenders.

One stat that we recommend players not neglect is Strength, which can allow players to unlock a fantastic Defensive badge in Clamps, as well as Fearless Finisher. Fearless Finisher helps with the ability to convert contact layups.

Other Badges that should be a priority for good ball handlers that want to finish in the inside or strong post players includes Unpluckable and Whistle. Whistle is a nice badge for single-player MyCareer grinders, as it can help with drawing fouls and adding extra points to the stat sheet.

