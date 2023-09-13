Learn how to improve your defense in NBA 2K24 with our guide to the best badges, ensuring you lock down opponents every time you hit the court

In NBA 2K24, badges give your player special boosts and abilities. They’re like upgrades that can help your player perform better in certain areas, whether it’s shooting, dribbling, or playing defense.

Just like in basketball, where the right strategy can win games, choosing the right badges can make a big difference in how your player performs on the court.

Since defense is a key part of the game, we’re here to share the best defense badges in NBA 2K24 to help you lock down your opponents.

2K Victor Wembanyama in NBA 2K24

Best defense badges in 2K24

These top-tier defensive badges are designed to enhance your player’s ability to disrupt the opponent’s offensive flow, ensuring that you remain a formidable force on the court.

Interceptor: The frequency of successfully tipped or intercepted passes greatly increases.

Challenger: Improves effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters.

94 Feet (New): Players with 94 Feet receive fewer body-up stamina hits and improved body-up wins when pressing full court. Don't worry, those who do not have this badge will regret pressing full court.

Fast Feet (New): It wouldn't be a fair game if only offensive players received speed boosts. Fast Feet can be looked at as a "quick first step" badge for defenders, allowing defensive specialists to stay in front of shifty ball-handlers.

Right Stick Ripper (New): Those who utilize the right-stick steal mechanic will receive a boost on steal attempts with Right Stick Ripper.

Other notable defense badges in 2K24

While the top-tier badges offer significant advantages, there are other defensive badges in NBA 2K24 that deserve recognition.

Chase Down Artist: Boosts the speed and leaping ability of a player when he is chasing down an offensive player in anticipation of a block attempt.

A solid defense is the best offense. Equipping the right defensive badges in NBA 2K24 can transform your player into a defensive juggernaut, capable of shutting down opponents and controlling the game’s tempo.

Whether you’re contesting shots, intercepting passes, or chasing down fast breaks, these badges ensure that you’re always a step ahead.