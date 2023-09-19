Ed Boon says Mortal Kombat 1’s intro explains the game’s konfusing title

Mortal Kombat 1 co-creator Ed Boon has shared the game’s intro on Twitter, explaining to unfamiliar fans why the game has such an unusual name.

After months of waiting (and a week of early access), Mortal Kombat 1 is finally available to the masses. The game represents a turning point, bringing the second soft reboot to the franchise.

Despite the knowledge that it’s a reboot, many fans have been confused by the game’s title. Mortal Kombat 1 is, admittedly, a challenging title to wrap your head around for the 12th entry in a franchise. Even Google will tell you the game was released in 1992 if you search for it.

Series creator Ed Boon is aware of the confusion, though. To clear it up and celebrate the game’s full release, he shared a video that explained the new naming convention.

Mortal Kombat 1’s intro cinematic explains the game’s unusual title

The video Boon shared via his X/Twitter account is the intro cinematic to Mortal Kombat 1. In it, Liu Kang explains the events that kick off the game’s story mode.

Liu Kang has restarted the universe following his ascension to Keeper of Time. In the intro, he explains he has created a new era, spending eons rebuilding the universe, the realms, and life.

Those who live in Mortal Kombat 1’s new era are given the opportunity to find peace, but Liu Kang is not able to give them that peace. This is the set-up for Mortal Kombat 1’s sometimes bizarre new world, such as the second Sub-Zero, Bi-Han, now being Scorpion, and the once tortured Tarkatan race becoming victims of the Tarkat disease.

Excluded from the video is the fate of the sorcerer Shang Tsung, whom Liu Kang fated to an unnotable existence. However, a familiar face from the past seemingly appears to grant Tsung the power Liu Kang stole from him, setting the stage for Mortal Kombat 1’s conflict.

NetherRealm Liu Kang has restarted the universe in his image, for better or for worse, in Mortal Kombat 1.

Mortal Kombat 1 marks the second such reboot for the series. A similar, less extensive reboot occurred in 2011’s Mortal Kombat, which retold the events of the first three games. That timeline ended in 2019’s Mortal Kombat 11, which saw Liu Kang defeat Kronika and become Keeper of Time.

