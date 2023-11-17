Spark Universe reveals how Minecraft Star Wars DLC was brought to life

Spark Universe has revealed a key glimpse into their creation of the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi Minecraft DLC, exploring how this vast world was created.

Otherwise known as the minds behind the Minecraft Spongebob DLC, the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Explorers world, and most recently, Star Wars: Path of the Jedi, Spark Universe has created some incredible Minecraft worlds.

However, few have dived so far into an already expansive and prominent world than the Path of the Jedi, and now, Spark Universe has revealed exactly how they did it, providing a glimpse into the detail and homages poured into this popular DLC.

Spark Universe details Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi creation

Revealed during Minecraft Live 2023, Star Wars: Path of the Jedi instantly became a hit, with tons of players eager to step into the shoes of a Padawan and explore the world of Star Wars.

Once it was released on November 7, 2023, even more fans jumped into the game as they met fan-favorite characters, battled enemies with the Force and Lightsabers, and even took to the skies in some epic ships.

In a Dexerto exclusive, their creators, Spark Universe have highlighted how the DLC came to be, exploring their inspirations, processes, and how they got those classic Star Wars sounds into the game.

For more details on how Spark Universe brought the famous Star Wars ships, sounds, and battles to life, take a look at the video below:

One of the most notable elements of the Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC is its attention to detail, with each character strike and use of the Force being implemented carefully.

Even the way the enemies fly away after being pushed, or how the battles take place are thought about, only furthering the immersive nature of this DLC.

