The best Minecraft toys of 2022: Lego, Creeper Plush, more

Jessica Filby . 46 minutes ago

With hundreds of toys in the Minecraft franchise, finding the right one for either an adult or a child can be tough. Here are some of the best options.

Minecraft has millions of players and it only seems to be rising in popularity thanks to recent updates and new game announcements. However, sometimes simply playing the game and experiencing the joys of creativity isn’t enough, but finding the best Minecraft gifts for children or adults can be a struggle.

After all, there are so many on the market, and filtering through great gifts can be frustrating. Luckily, we’ve compiled some of the best Minecraft toys out there for any Minecraft lover to enjoy, collect, or build.

Contents

Enderman Figure

Mojang A perfect gift for a collector.

Endermen are the type of mob to stay completely out of your way, unless you look at them funny, then you’re in trouble. Luckily, if you have this Enderman Figure, that shouldn’t happen.

The Enderman Figure is perfect for either budding or experienced collectors. It’s small enough to sit well on a shelf and looks almost exactly like it does in the game. Perfect for any Minecraft fan.

Baby Minecraft Animals

Mojang / Amazon Create a farm with these adorable baby animals.

A Minecraft toy perfect for children or adults, mainly because they’re just so adorable. They come in packs of three, sporting baby cows, sheep, and pigs which can all be turned into adults if you want to.

Any Minecraft toy fan will love collecting or playing with this adorable baby animals toy which makes them ideal for anyone who instantly goes into Minecraft and starts making a farm.

Minecraft Transforming Pickaxe

Mojang / Amazon Two in one for this Minecraft toy.

For the players who get straight into Minecraft and start exploring caves, particularly in the new Caves update, this is the toy for you. It’s a great Minecraft toy for kids and even better for those who want both a sword and a pickaxe.

The Minecraft Transforming Pickaxe transforms easily and effectively into both a pickaxe and a sword meaning you can act out your mining dreams with ease.

The Llama Village Lego Set

Lego / Mojang A Lego and Minecraft fan’s dream.

While perhaps on the more expensive side of Minecraft gifts, the Llama Village Lego Set is perfect for the creative player, and the one’s looking to display something from their favorite game.

It’s bright, colorful, and comes with some adorable minifigures for you to act out the game in your own home. No matter who this Minecraft toy is for, they will adore it.

The Nether Bastion Lego Set

Lego / Mojang Survive the nether with this Lego set.

The Nether Bastion Lego Set is the cheaper Minecraft Lego toy you can purchase. It brings the updated Nether style to life and allows Steve to bounce on Magma cubes while avoiding any TNT or other dangers from the mobs around him.

It’s ideal for creative Minecraft players and makes a perfect gift for budding builders or Lego lovers.

Minecraft Creeper Light

Find me a gift / Mojang Light up the night with a Creeper head.

In Minecraft, few things are worse than hearing the sizzle of a Creeper behind you. Watching as their body expands, just knowing you only have a few hearts and are definitely not going to make it.

Luckily, although this Minecraft Creeper head lights up, it doesn’t sizzle and it definitely doesn’t explode. That being said, it definitely looks cool and can serve as a reading light or a night light for younger Minecraft fans.

Creeper Plush

Mojang The only time you can hug Creepers is when they’re in plush form.

This is another Minecraft toy that’s ideal for collectors or just someone who loves the chaos of a Creeper. It’s one of the only Creepers we would recommend hugging since it’s super soft and definitely won’t blow up on you.

The Minecraft Creeper Plush is small, soft, and so cuddly, making it ideal for younger fans or for collectors of Minecraft plush toys.

Minecraft: The End hardcover book

Mojang Delve into the lore of Minecraft with this book.

One of the best aspects of Minecraft is the fact that you can fully immerse yourself in the game. Despite it having a story, you feel part of the world and feel like you are making it your own.

If you love being immersed in Minecraft why not try following someone else’s story that’s set within this already wonderful lore? Minecraft: The End is a fantastic book and has an age range of 8 – 12 years old.

That’s all the best Minecraft toys of 2022 and there’s something there for everyone. Why not check out our Minecraft hub for more news and guides.

