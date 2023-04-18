How to play PvP & Co-op in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends has multiple modes to enjoy, from single-player story to PvP to collaborative co-op adventures. Here’s how to play both the PvP and Co-op modes in Minecraft Legends.

In our review, we labeled Minecraft Legends as a co-op experience, exploring how those modes made it “clear that this is what Minecraft Legends is all about” highlighting the “fast-paced experiences, hilarity among friends and enemies, and intense planning” that embody these modes. However, starting a PvP game or a co-op game is a little trickier than many think.

Article continues after ad

So, with its popularity in mind, here’s how to play PvP and co-op in Minecraft Lengeds so you can experience the hilarious battles and collaborations between friends and other players.

How to play PvP in Minecraft Legends: Versus Mode

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive Battle it out against friends in Versus Mode

Versus mode is the game’s PvP section and allows players to battle against each other in private or public matches, with games usually consisting of between 1v1 to 4v4s. However, you can only partake in 1v1s and 2v2s in private matches as opposed to public.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to start your own PvP match in Minecraft Legends:

Head to the main menu. Select Versus Mode. Join a public game or select ‘Host Game’ Invite your friends to the private match by selecting the ‘Friends’ button (Tab on PC). Wait for all your friends to join and begin.

For a public game, you will need a minimum of six players and the teams will be filled with any player, whether they are friends or not. So, if you want to play solely with friends then click Private, this way you can play any PvP from 1v1 to 4v4.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to play Co-op in Minecraft Legends

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive Explore the story with friends in Co-op mode.

The Co-op mode for Minecraft Legends exists within its story mode. You’ll be able to play with up to four friends and will all be able to work together to take down those nasty Piglins and the bosses.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to start your own Co-op adventure in Minecraft Legends

Head into the main menu. Select ‘Campaign’. Start a new campaign or enter your current session Invite your friends by pressing the Friends button (‘Tab’ on PC). Wait for your friends to arrive and start the game.

That’s how to get into the PvP and Co-op aspects of Minecraft Legends. While waiting for your friends to join, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft Legends guides and content:

Minecraft Legends: Achievement & Trophy list | Minecraft Legends review | How big is Minecraft Legends? | Will Minecraft Legends be free-to-play? | Minecraft Legends PC Requirements | Will Minecraft Legends have multiplayer or co-op | Will Minecraft Legends be on Xbox Game Pass? | Will Minecraft Legends be on Steam Deck? | How long is Minecraft Legends? | Is Minecraft Legends crossplay | Will Minecraft Legends be open-world?