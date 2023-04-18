Does Minecraft Legends have fast travel? How to teleport

Minecraft Legends has a unique open-world map featuring multiple landmarks, secrets, and battles – but can you fast travel? Let’s find out.

There’s so much to do in Minecraft Legends, from playing the PvP modes to exploring the vast open world around you. However, with such a large map, going from one Piglin base to the other can be tedious, prompting many players to wonder if you can fast-travel in Minecraft Legends.

So, with fast travel being such a pivotal part of so many games, we’ve put together everything you need to know about teleporting in Minecraft Legends, so you can get back to saving the overworld from those nasty, yet hilarious Piglins.

Can you fast travel in Minecraft Legends

You can fast-travel in Minecraft Legends, although only to certain locations rather than anywhere on the map. These locations include any saved village, any built Wellhouses, and the Well of Fate, which is where you’ll upgrade most of your Songbook.

While you can fast travel, we recommend exploring the world on occasion so you don’t miss the chests, Firsts, mounts, and more.

How to teleport in Minecraft Legends

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive You can fast travel to a Village, a Wellhouse, and the Well of Fate.

To teleport in Minecraft Legends, all you need to do is free a village from the Piglins or build a Wellhouse which becomes available later on in the game.

After you’ve saved a village or built a Wellhouse, hover over the landmark on your map and press the respective button for fast travel (Space on PC). If you’re not sure what your button is, look to the bottom right of the map.

There you have it, that’s how to fast travel in Minecraft Legends. While fighting to save the next village, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft Legends guides and content:

