Minecraft Legends: All Firsts & how to wake them

Minecraft Legends’ Firsts are ancient beings capable of great destruction when it comes to taking down the Piglins. Here’s how to get hold of them and how to wake these creatures up.

There are so many mobs in Minecraft Legends but few are as powerful as the Firsts. They’re ancient beings, all representing a valuable resource for the Overworld. They can also help you take down some nasty Piglins and save the world from their reign of terror.

However, finding the Firsts and waking them up can be a little tricky. So, with that in mind, here are all the Firsts, what they can do, and how you can get hold of them for yourself.

All Firsts in Minecraft Legends

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive

Altogether there are four Firsts to find in Minecraft Legends, and each can be unlocked by spending some resources. Once you’ve got the Firsts, they will meet you at any fountain you spawn at and can fight with you, as long as you bring them along.

They’re extremely powerful and are some of the best mobs to fight with so they’re well worth the effort. Below are all the four Firsts you can unlock as well as what they can bring to a battle:

First of Stone: Throws large boulders at Piglins

Throws large boulders at Piglins First of Diorite: Spawns other Golems

Spawns other Golems First of Brick: Creates shields to protect allies

Creates shields to protect allies First of Oak: Powerful ranged attacks using a cannon

How to wake the Firsts in Minecraft Legends

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive

Before being able to unlock the Firsts in this strategy game, you’ll first need to find them. Since every world is different, there is no specific location you can find them in. Instead, we recommend exploring the world without fast-traveling and heading to any yellow question mark you find.

Once you’ve found a First, head back to the Well of Fate and craft the Improvement: Wake the Firsts using 100 Prismarine and 100 Stone. Then you can head back to these creatures and wake them up! It’ll cost Gold and another resource so make sure you’re fully stocked.

After the cutscene, the First will be yours. Simply head back to a fountain and they will spawn and be ready to fight with you.

There you have it, that’s how you can unlock all Firsts in Minecraft Legends. While looking around for all four, be sure to take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft Legends guides and content:

