New LEGO Minecraft sets revealed for next year

Grab your pickaxe and enchanted sword because new LEGO Minecraft sets are on the way next year.

LEGO is often greeted with immense success when they release a new LEGO set, especially with their video game tie-in collaboration. We’re all excited for the upcoming LEGO Super Mario expansion sets and in-game Fortnite x LEGO event, which we hope results in some LEGO Fortnite sets soon.

Onto today’s topic: Several new LEGO Minecraft sets have been revealed, new adventurous battles and some tremendous themed houses, and they all aim for an early release date next year.

Article continues after ad

Upcoming LEGO Minecraft sets coming next year

A handful of LEGO Minecraft sets have been revealed early by European online retailer “JB Spielwaren”, showcasing what the world of LEGO Minecraft has in store for next year.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Minecraft Steve’s Desert Expedition – 21251

The LEGO Minecraft Steve’s Desert Expedition set contains 75 pieces making up a small desert hut as well as a Steve minifigure, a Llama and a Phantom flying around the pair. This set is expected to release early next year.

LEGO Minecraft Legends The Devourer Showdown – 21257

Coming into the realm of Minecraft Legends is The Devourer Showdown set, which contains 420 pieces making up the deadly beast as well as a handful of minifigures battling it out. This set is aiming for a release time in January 2024.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

LEGO Minecraft The Nether Portal Ambush – 21255

The LEGO Minecraft The Nether Portal Ambush set contains 352 pieces making up a Nether forest biome, Nether portal, a Ghast, Hoglin, and several Magma Cubes, and comes with a player minifigure. This set is aiming for a release date early next year.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Minecraft The Frog House – 21256

You’ll jump for joy with the LEGO Minecraft Frog House set. This set contains 400 pieces making up the amphibian abode and the surrounding land and features three minifigures and plenty of frogs. This set aims to hop onto shelves in January 2024.

Article continues after ad

LEGO Minecraft The Turtle Beach House – 21254

Take a load off and relax in the LEGO Minecraft Turtle Beach House set, containing 234 pieces making up the terrapin territory, a raft, and a small island. It also features two minifigures and an adorable turtle. This set aims for a release date early next year, in 2024.

Those are all the new LEGO Minecraft sets coming next year; while the prices of these sets haven’t been confirmed just yet, there’s no doubt that they’ll make for a perfect gift for any young LEGO or Minecraft fan. We also encourage older LEGO fans to indulge their LEGO Minecraft side and grab some great sets when they release.

Article continues after ad