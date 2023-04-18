There are 12 different Allied Mobs to choose from in Minecraft Legends, but not all were created equally. So, here are the best Allied Mobs in Minecraft Legends so you can take down those Piglins or another player.

At its core, Minecraft Legends is a strategy game, complete with tricky battles and even trickier choices, especially when it comes to selecting your army before entering a Piglin base. This is especially true when there are so many to choose from.

Thankfully, not all mobs were created equally, meaning there are a few you just have to choose from and some you should avoid as soon as you get access to the likes of the Creeper, Zombie, and the Firsts.

So, here are the best Mobs in Minecraft Legends, as well as a little about each creature so you know who to summon and when.

All Mobs in Minecraft Legends & their abilities

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive There are so many great mobs to choose from.

Here are all of the available Mobs in Minecraft Legends as well as their abilities:

Plank Golem: Launches powerful ranged attacks

Launches powerful ranged attacks Cobblestone Golem: Deals high damage to structures and knocks enemies into the air

Deals high damage to structures and knocks enemies into the air Grindstone Golem: Can stun enemies and are effective against ranged enemies

Can stun enemies and are effective against ranged enemies Mossy Golem : Clears debuffs and heals allied mobs

: Clears debuffs and heals allied mobs Zombie: Resistant to debuffs and have a disruptive melee attack

Resistant to debuffs and have a disruptive melee attack Skeleton: Long range and capable of shooting over walls

Long range and capable of shooting over walls Creeper: Deals high damage to enemies and structures and causes fear for those not killed

Deals high damage to enemies and structures and causes fear for those not killed Warrior : A powerful melee ally

: A powerful melee ally First of Stone: Throws large boulders at Piglins

Throws large boulders at Piglins First of Diorite: Spawns other Golems

Spawns other Golems First of Brick: Creates shields to protect allies

Creates shields to protect allies First of Oak: Powerful ranged attacks using a cannon

The best Mobs in Minecraft Legends

Each allied mob in Minecraft Legends has its own individual uses and skills, but some work much more efficiently than others, especially in a PvP or story battle.

Here’s a ranking of all of the Mobs in Minecraft Legends, with S Tier being the best and C Tier being the ones you should avoid:

Tier Mob S The Firsts, Warrior, Creeper A Cobblestone Golem, Zombie B Skeleton, Grindstone Golem C Plank Golem, Mossy Golem

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive Some mobs are much better than others.

The Firsts

The Firsts are fantastically powerful and will likely stay alive no matter what you throw at them. They each have their own skills and are perfect for adding to a balanced group, especially since they only take up four slots in your army.

Warriors

One of the best things about the Warriors is their power, they have some immense hits and are ideal for any battle. That combined with the fact that you don’t need to spend any resources to get them to fight makes them a cheap and effective ally.

Creepers

Creepers are the go-to Mob for structural damage. If you need to break through a player or Piglin’s walls, these are the creatures to do it. They’re quick, effective, and usually able to take down a wall with one or two explosions. Sure, they only last one explosion, but with enough of them, you’ll be taking down a portal before needing to spawn any backup.

As the meta changes and players find new ways to assault Piglin bases or other players, we’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon.

So, those are the best mobs in Minecraft Legends as well as what they can do. While looking for those Firsts, take a look at some of our other Minecraft Legends guides and content:

