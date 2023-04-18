Allays are quite helpful in the original Minecraft and are equally as vital in Minecraft Legends – so here’s a handy guide on how to get more Allays in Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends is the latest open-world strategy spinoff from Mojang and Microsoft. Like vanilla Minecraft, this game is also a representation of the blocky world but with a new twist. Two things that remain common between these games are collecting resources and building structures – and this is where the Allays come to the rescue.

Article continues after ad

The Allays are classified as non-hostile and helpful mobs in vanilla Minecraft and are no different in Minecraft Legends. The Allays in this game are there to help you collect resources like Gold and Lapis and will also build village-saving defenses.

So, if you are wondering how to get more of these allies at your disposal, our handy guide has everything to help you out.

Mojang Getting more Allays can help with faster construction and resource gathering.

How to get more Allays in Minecraft Legends?

You can get more Allays in Minecraft Legends by opening chests or by building the Improvement: Abundant Allays. We recommend building the Improvement rather than searching for chests.

Article continues after ad

In order to build the Improvement: Abundant Allays, you’ll need 100x Stones, 50x Prismarine, and 10x Gold.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Allays are of two types in this game – Build Allays and Gather Allays. Each of these Abundant Allays improvements that you build will add two Build and Gather Allays. The more of these friendly mobs you have, the easier and faster you can build structures and collect resources along the way.

This method is a sure-fire way of getting these helpful creatures. Opening a chest doesn’t guarantee that you’ll get Allays and you may receive different resources instead.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it — that’s how you can get more Allays in Minecraft Legends. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

Minecraft Legends review | How big is Minecraft Legends? | Minecraft Legends: Achievement & Trophy list | Will Minecraft Legends be free-to-play? | Minecraft Legends PC Requirements | Will Minecraft Legends have multiplayer or co-op | Will Minecraft Legends be on Xbox Game Pass? | Will Minecraft Legends be on Steam Deck? | How long is Minecraft Legends? | Is Minecraft Legends crossplay | Will Minecraft Legends be open-world?