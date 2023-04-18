Minecraft Legends: Can you unsummon allied mobs?

Minecraft Legends is all about creating huge armies to fight those nasty Piglins, but sometimes those armies just aren’t quite cutting it – so can you unsummon allies in Minecraft Legends? Let’s find out.

With such a variety of mobs to fight by your side in Minecraft Legends, crafting a great army is tougher than it looks. Most of your choices depend on your current battle, so planning in advance is essential. However, it’s hard to plan ahead when you have tons of mobs you don’t need.

You might be wondering if you can unsummon allied mobs in Minecraft Legends, so we’ve put together a quick guide with everything you need to know, as well as a few top tips to ensure your army is at its best in this strategy game.

Can you unsummon allied mobs in Minecraft Legends?

The bad news is that you can’t unsummon allies in Minecraft Legends. Instead, they will either follow you around the map or will be able to be summoned again at a spawner through the recall option.

This can be a little annoying, especially when you’ve used up all your flames of creation and need to change your army around. However, there are some alternative methods you can try…

How to unsummon allied mobs in Minecraft Legends

While it’s rather frustrating that you can’t unsummon any allies, there are a few tricks you can use to get rid of your selected allies or make it so you don’t run out of spawning space.

With no way to properly unsummon your allies in Minecraft Legends, the only real way you can get rid of your army is to… kill them.

We recommend heading over to a powerful Piglin base, directing them to head to the center, and then riding out while the army tries to take down the base. The best case scenario is that the onslaught actually works and you take down the base, or all the army dies and you can create your preferred setup.

Alternatively, you can take them for a swim in some lava, climb onto the back of a Big Beak and jump off a mountain, or head into thorns – although each of these methods poses a risk to you as well.

None are particularly kind, but sometimes you just need to build a more efficient army. After all, the fate of the overworld is in your hands.

So that’s how you can try to unsummon your allies in Minecraft Legends. While waiting for them to succumb to the Piglin attack, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft Legends guides and content:

