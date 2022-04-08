How to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft: Recipe guide

Smooth Stone is one of the most popular blocks when it comes to constructing buildings in Minecraft, so here’s how to make all the variants of it in Minecraft.

Minecraft’s wide assortment of blocks helps players get creative when building stone structures, with Smooth Stone being one of the most popular. Players can use this resource to create some impressive designs, but first, they’ll need to gather enough of it throughout the game world.

The good news is that it doesn’t take too long to produce; so here’s how to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft and utilize it to make other items like Slabs and Bricks.

How to make a Furnace in Minecraft

In order to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft, you will need first need to gather Cobblestone to construct a Furnace, which will come in useful when making the building resource later on.

While harvesting Cobblestone, be sure to check around for Coal too, as this will be the best-suited material for smelting things together in the Furnace. Once you are done gathering materials, follow the below recipe to craft it.

Having completed that step, we can now move on to turning that Cobblestone into Smooth Stone.

Turning Cobblestone into Smooth Stone

Now that you have the three materials required to make the Stone, the following process is actually quite easy.

Place the collected Coal into the bottom portion of the Furnace to serve as your fuel.

into the to serve as your fuel. Take your Cobblestone and place it at the top half of the Furnace .

and . After a while, the Coal will melt the Cobblestone into Stone.

Once all of the Cobblestone is burned and you have a nice stack of Stone , place it back into the Furnace and melt it again.

, place it and melt it again. Once this is done, you’ll receive the finished product of Smooth Stone.

This block is a versatile material that can be used within lots of Minecraft building projects, but there are other variants of Smooth Stone you can create.

How to make Smooth Stone Slab

Smooth Stone Slabs are essentially cut-down versions of full blocks within Minecraft which are best used for roofing and smaller-scaled locations. To make the Slabs, all you’ll need is some Smooth Stone to hand.

To craft it, all you need to do is to open up the crafting menu and place one Smooth Stone each horizontally across all three squares within it. Once crafted, and as shown in the image below, this will yield a total of six Slabs.

How to make Stone Bricks

While there is not a Smooth Stone Block variant, there are regular Stone Bricks that work well alongside Smooth Stone. The process of making these blocks follows the same procedure as if you were making Smooth Stone, but instead of burning the Stone a second time, you simply stop there.

Once you have your Stone Blocks, you will then need to place them in a square pattern (see below) to produce the Bricks. While these aren’t considered as desirable as Smooth Stone blocks, they essentially do the same job.

So there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to make Smooth Stone in Minecraft.

