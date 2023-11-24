How to make Flint & Steel in Minecraft

Flint and Steel is a basic tool in Minecraft that can be used for many different purposes. Here’s a handy guide on making Flint and Steel in Minecraft.

Minecraft is a game that you can either play solo or with a bunch of friends. It features a massive open world with a plethora of biomes and new content that gets added to the game with each new major update.

However, one thing that remains constant in the game is its fundamentals. Certain mechanics remain unchanged despite countless updates, out of which, the Flint and Steel is one.

So, if you are wondering how to make or craft Flint and Steel in Minecraft, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Mojang Crafting Flint and Steel in Minecraft is very simple.

How to craft Flint and Steel in Minecraft

To craft Flint and Steel in Minecraft, you’ll need two things:

1x Flint

1x Iron Ingot

You can get Flint by breaking Gravel blocks. To get Iron Ingot, you’ll first need to mine Iron Ore (which is commonly found) and smelt it in a Furnace.

Once you’ve collected these two items, add them to the Crafting Table in the pattern shown in the image above. The process is the same for both Bedrock and Java editions of Minecraft.

After placing the Ingot and Flint respectively, Flint and Steel will be crafted. It’s as simple as that. After crafting, you can use it for various purposes like activating a Nether portal, starting a fire, or even igniting a TNT.

