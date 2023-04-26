How to get Redstone fast in Minecraft

Redstone is a valuable material in Minecraft that helps in automation and our guide has everything for you to get it fast in the game.

Minecraft is an evergreen open-world game that can be played in several ways. You may either play it to display your crafting talent or take the survival route solo or with a bunch of pals. In both cases, materials are necessary to get the desired results and one such material is Redstone.

Now, finding Redstone in Minecraft is fairly easy but it can take some time. You will need to keep some tools ready before going on the digging spree.

With that said, let’s dig deeper at how you can get Redstone fast in Minecraft with our handy guide.

Contents

Mojang You can easily distinguish Redstone Ores in a dark cave.

How to get Redstone in Minecraft?

There are several ways to get your hands on Redstone in Minecraft. The easiest way is by looting chests from villages or by killing witches. However, the chances of getting Redstone from these chests are pretty low as it mostly depends on luck and witches don’t usually drop more than two Redstone at once.

At some point, you will need to take the mining route and that’s the best way to get Redstone, both fast and in abundance. For that, you will need to:

Gather some iron and craft an Iron Pickaxe from the Crafting Table. A better quality pickaxe would also do (Golden or Diamond), but inferior pickaxes like Stone or Wood won’t be enough. We would suggest keeping more than one Iron Pickaxe, just in case. Now you need to head straight into the underground caves until you come across Redstone Ores. You may either opt to dig straight or in a staircase pattern. The former will require you to carry ladders to come back up. We’d recommend searching around -63 to 15 height levels for both Bedrock and Java users. You’d be able to easily differentiate between a Redstone Ore and Cobblestone and the ores have red spots on them and emit light. Mine them using Iron Pickaxe and you’ll get a ton of Redstone dust in return.

As we mentioned earlier, mining Redstone Ores is the best way to get a ton of Redstone dust in the game. It has several uses and you can even craft Redstone blocks out of them.

How to craft Redstone blocks in Minecraft?

To craft Redstone blocks in Minecraft, fill all the nine slots of the Crafting Table with Redstone dust and you’ll craft a Redstone block. These blocks can be crafted back into Redstone dust and come in really handy when you need to save on inventory space.

Uses of Redstone: Automation, builds, circuits

Redstone Blocks are used as power sources for automation while Redstone Dust acts as wires and transfers the power from the blocks.

By combining blocks and dust, you can create different types of circuits and even build Activator Rails, Detector Rails, and/or Power Rails.

So, there you have it — that’s how you can get Redstone fast and easy in Minecraft. For more about the game, be sure to check our other tips and guides:

