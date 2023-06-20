There are plenty of useful things players can find in Minecraft and one of the most effective is a saddle that lets you ride animals. Here’s exactly how to find this handy item in the game.

Throughout your time in Minecraft’s sandbox world, you’ll likely meet a lot of friendly animals, and by having a saddle on hand you’ll be able to ride various creatures including pigs, horses, camels, donkeys, mules, and striders.

If you want to traverse Minecraft’s world in style with your animal pals while you’re out gathering important resources like Redstone, or exploring different Seeds, then knowing how to find this item is essential.

Without further ado, here’s to get a saddle in Minecraft.

Mojang A saddle will let you ride animals in Minecraft.

How to get a saddle in Minecraft

Unlike a lot of items in Minecraft, a saddle can’t be created by the player with the furnace or at a crafting table, instead, you’ll have to locate one in the game’s world. Thankfully, there are a number of ways to do this and we’ve outlined them all below:

Chests

Saddles can be found in chests in the game, which are located in different structures you’ll find throughout the world. The main sources for finding chests in Minecraft are:

Dungeons

Nether Fortresses

Village Blacksmiths

Fishing

If you’re not in the mood for exploring, fishing is another way to get a saddle in Minecraft, and it can also be quite a relaxing activity. The only downside is it may take more time compared to obtaining a saddle in a chest.

Trading with Villagers

Finally, you can obtain a saddle by trading with Leatherwork villagers. To do this simply follow the steps below:

Find a Village in Minecraft

Find a Leatherworker to trade with – Leatherworkers in Minecraft will be able to offer you a saddle, they are recognizable by the black aprons they wear.

Trade: In the Java Edition of Minecraft, a leatherworker will offer a saddle for 10 emeralds as a third-tier trade. In the Bedrock Edition, the leatherworker will offer a saddle for 6-10 emeralds as a third-tier trade.

There you have it, that’s how to get a saddle in Minecraft! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

