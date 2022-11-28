Minecraft villagers trading guide: Limits, leveling, discounted prices, more

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

Trading with villagers in Minecraft is not only a great way to earn experience and emeralds, it can also unlock some items that are otherwise unobtainable.

Finding a village in Minecraft is often a godsend to players who are lacking in diamonds, enchantments, or other key supplies. Rather than foraging throughout the world to get necessary materials to build a powerful bow, you can simply trade for them instead.

But it’s important to know not only that you can trade with villagers, but also how to properly optimize those trades to get the best items and prices.

Here is everything you need to know about trading with villagers in Minecraft.

Contents

How to lock in trades with Minecraft villagers

When you first interact with a villager, you will find they already have some trades available for you, but those trades can be changed unless you lock them in. If you find a villager with a trade you like, complete enough trades with them to level the villager to the Apprentice tier to lock in their trades.

How to level up a Minecraft villager via trading

Minecraft With each trade, not only do you gain experience but the villager does as well.

Each time you trade with a villager, you will both gain a small amount of experience. For the villager, this increase is indicated by the filling status bar in the trade menu.

Gain enough experience via trades, and your villager will level up. Leveling up unlocks new trades for better items, which means it’s to your advantage to trade with as many villagers as you can.

The five villager levels are:

Novice

Apprentice

Journeyman

Expert

Master

The Master level unlocks the villager’s best trades, which often include items that are unobtainable by other means.

How to change a villager’s trades in Minecraft

Unfortunately, once you have locked in a villager’s trades by leveling them up, you will not be able to change them. However, you can change a villager’s first trades by destroying their job block and then placing it back down near them.

Similar to how you would change a villager’s profession, breaking and replacing the villager’s job block also changes their first trades.

Unfortunately, you won’t know which trades they will offer at higher levels, so you won’t know what enchanted equipment will be available for trade, but you can at least influence the first few trades.

How and why do some trades get blocked

Minecraft Make enough trades with one villager and that trade will be blocked.

If you offer the same trade to the same villager enough times, you will see a red X appear on the trade indicating that this trade has been temporarily blocked.

This is because villagers only have a limited amount of inventory at any one time, so they can only complete the same trade a certain number of times.

Villagers will have the opportunity to restock their inventory once per day, so the trade will not be blocked permanently, but you may need to wait.

How to get lower prices on trades

A villager’s trading prices will fluctuate based on demand, so less-purchased items will naturally go down in price over time.

However, prices will also drop if the player has the Hero of the Village effect, which not only makes villagers shower you with gifts but also lowers the prices for trades.

Finally, if you cure a zombie villager, that villager will permanently offer you reduced prices. Doing so will also cause nearby villagers to offer a smaller, temporary discount on their trades.

