How to find Lush Caves and get Azalea Trees in Minecraft

Tracking Lush Caves and Azalea Trees in Minecraft is an extremely essential part when it comes to searching for resources. Being the source of various unique resources, keep reading to find out where you can find them in the game.

Azalea Trees in Minecraft are known for their hanging roots that run deep inside Lush Caves. This makes it fairly easy for players to find and rummage through them for resources. However, finding Azalea Trees can be a bit time-consuming unless you know where to look.

The Lush Caves biome has a bunch of unique resources to offer, from Axolotis to Glow berries, Cave vines, and Spore Blossoms. Our guide will provide you with all the information that you might need to make your search for resources in the game a bit easier.

Advertisement

Contents

How to find Azalea Trees in Minecraft

Azalea Trees will spawn in empty spaces above the Lush Caves biome. However, you can also use Bone Meal with Azalea or Flowering Azalea to grow one of the trees. A block of rooted dirt will automatically replace the block on which the tree is grown.

Read More: The best Minecraft house ideas

Before you begin your search for Azalea Trees, though, it’s worth noting that they are not restricted to spawning in any specific biome. This means that you can come across these trees at any point during gameplay, including biomes that might be underground.

Resources obtained from Azalea Trees

There are a variety of resources that you can obtain by harvesting Azalea Trees in Minecraft. Here’s a table of all the resources as well as what tools you might need to harvest them.

Advertisement

Resource Harvested using Azalea Leaves Shears Flowering Azalea Leaves Shears Azalea Harvested from Azalea Leaves Flowering Azalea Harvested from Flowering Azalea Leaves Oak Log Any tools, including hands Rooted Dirt Any tools, including hands Hanging Roots Shears

Lush Caves biome in Minecraft

Lush Caves are generally found underground at a height of y-56. This biome is also the only source of various natural resources in Minecraft.

Read More: Best Minecraft seeds in 2022

Make sure that you’re equipped with a decent set of weapons before venturing into the cave, though, because countless hostile creatures spawn in them.

Items and enemies found in Minecraft Lush Caves

The resources found in the Lush Caves biome of Minecraft along with the tools required to harvest them are:

Item Harvested using Azalea Leaves Shears Flowering Azalea Leaves Shears Azalea Harvested from Azalea Leaves Flowering Azalea Harvested from Flowering Azalea Leaves Oak Log Axe Rooted Dirt Any tools, including hands Hanging Roots Shears Moss Block Hoe Moss Carpet Hoe Grass Shears Tall Grass Shears Vines Shears Water Bucket Clay Shovel Small Dripleaf Shears Big Dripleaf Axe Cave Vines Any tools, including hands Spore Blossom Any tools, including hands Glow Berries Any tools, including hands

The enemies found in the Lush Caves biome of Minecraft, along with the size of the group they spawn in are:

Creature Group size Tropical Fish 8 Glow Squid 4-6 Axoloti 4-6 Bat 8 Spider 4 Zombie 4 Zombie Villager 1 Skeleton 4 Creeper 4 Enderman 1-4 Witch 1 Spider Jockey 1 Chicken Jockey 1

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about Azalea Trees and Lush Caves in Minecraft.

Advertisement

Make sure to check out our other guides for more useful tips and how-tos:

How to make a Composter | How to make a Smoker | How to craft Paper | Bookshelf guide | Best Minecraft mods | How to make Grindstone | How to make Smooth Stone | Concrete in Minecraft | Best house ideas | How to make Shears | Curse of Vanishing | How to cast Impaling Enchantment