All Piglin enemies in Minecraft Legends: Sporebacks, bosses, more

Piglins are the main antagonists in Minecraft Legends and can be pretty annoying to deal with. So, here’s a rundown of all Piglin enemies you can find in Minecraft Legends.

Much like the vanilla Minecraft, the Piglins are essential to Minecraft Legends. These hostile mobs often arrive in hordes and can deal a substantial amount of damage. In this game, the Piglins are of various shapes and sizes – and not all are easy to take down.

Article continues after ad

With that said, are you wondering how many Piglin enemies are present in the game? Don’t worry, our handy guide runs you through all the Piglin enemies in Minecraft Legends.

Mojang / Blackbird Interactive Bring a powerful army while trying to take down the Piglin boss.

List of enemy Piglins in Minecraft Legends

The Piglins in Minecraft Legends come in varied roles and sizes. Some are small basic troops that act as pawns of the bigger and stronger bosses in the game.

The smaller Piglins can be defeated with a few strokes of the sword. However, the bosses being stronger, will require you to bring a bigger army to take them down.

Article continues after ad

That said, here are the enemy Piglins that you can find in Minecraft Legends:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bosses

Great Hog : The Leader

: The Leader The Beast : The Leader of the Horde of the Hunt

: The Leader of the Horde of the Hunt The Devourer : The Leader of the Horde of the Spore

: The Leader of the Horde of the Spore The Unbreakable: The Leader of the Horde of the Bastion

Troops

Blaze Runt

Brute

Lava Launcher

Mace Runt

Piglin Builder

Pigmadillo

Portal Guard

Spore Medic

Seeker

Sporeback

Warboar

So, there you have it — those are all the Piglin enemies in Minecraft Legends. For more about the game, be sure to check our other guides and content:

Minecraft Legends voice actors | Minecraft Legends review | All mounts, abilities & location | Does Minecraft Legends have fast travel? How to teleport | How to get gold fast in Minecraft Legends | How to get more Allays in Minecraft Legends | Is Minecraft Legends crossplay | How long is Minecraft Legends? Main story length & completionist run | Can you unsummon allied mobs? | All Firsts & how to wake them | How to play PvP & Co-op in Minecraft Legends | Ending explained