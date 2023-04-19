Minecraft Legends voice actors – All characters and voice cast

Wondering who’s voice plays that adorable Piglin or the wise Foresight in Minecraft Legends? Here are all the Minecraft Legends voice actors and where you may know them from.

Minecraft Legends has a gripping storyline filled with tough battles, important stakes, and some fantastic voice acting laced within the strategy game. However, nothing is more annoying than hearing a recognizable voice and not being able to pinpoint where you know the actor from.

So, with that in mind, here are all the Minecraft Legends voice actors as well as where you may have heard some of the stars before.

Minecraft Legends voice actors

While the majority of the Piglin’s lines are grunts and squeals, the Hosts have a lot more to say, along with some helpful guidance. Here are all the Minecraft Legends voice actors.

Knowledge: Elroy Powell

Elroy Powell Foresight: Pamela Nomvete

Pamela Nomvete Action: Scarlet Grace

Scarlet Grace The Great Hog: Brock Powell

Brock Powell Lava Launcher, The Seer: Cristina Vee

Cristina Vee Mace Runt, Blaze Runt: Dino Andrade

Dino Andrade Sporeback, The Devourer : Erin Rubin

: Erin Rubin The Beast, Seeker, Pigmadillo: Kellen Goff

Kellen Goff The Unbreakable, Portal Guard: Rick Zieff

Where you’ve heard the Minecraft Legends voice cast before

Mojang The hosts are the primary voice actors of Minecraft Legends.

Knowledge: Elroy Powell

Rather than simply hearing his voice, many may recognize Elroy Powell, otherwise known as Spoonface, in either Star Wars: Episode VII or his part in the soap opera, Eastenders.

Alternatively, many will recognize his voice in games like Dying Light 2 and Artifact, where he played Jack Matt and Magnus respectively.

Foresight: Pamela Nomvete

One of the Hosts of Minecraft Legends is played by Pamela Nomvete, a successful actress known for her work on Andor, in which she played Jezzi. She has also taken part in shows like Gangs of London and The Widow. However, this is her first dip into video game voice acting.

Action: Scarlet Grace

Aside from appearing in Truth Seekers and Holmes & Watson, Scarlet Grace is certainly an up-and-coming actor and voice actor, with plenty to come in 2023. Interestingly, however, Minecraft Legends is not her first job voice acting in a view game, rather playing as Thillelille in Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space in 2019.

Those are all the voice actors in Minecraft Legends. While loading up your game, take a look at some of our other handy Minecraft Legends guides to help you take down those Piglins:

