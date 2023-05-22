Best move decks in Marvel Snap: Heimdall, Giganto, more

If you’re looking to gain some cubes easily, these decks will move you up the Marvel Snap competitive ladder with ease.

Perhaps one of the most over-looked deck archetypes in Marvel Snap, move decks are notorious for being incredibly fickle.

Certain locations will heavily disadvantage move decks, and they can be easily countered by cards that lock down an entire area like Storm or Professor X.

However, if you are able to master the move decks, they can become easy ways to get wins and improve your rank. Here are some of the best move decks to help you climb in Marvel Snap.

Marvel Snap, Twitter: Marvel Snap

Standard Heimdall move deck

This is the standard move deck, built around move cards like Vulture, Kraven, Cloak, Dagger, and the Human Torch.

With Heimdall as the final card to play on turn six, this deck will maximize your power by giving you the opportunity to move cards on just about any turn.

Marvel Snap, Twitter: Marvel Snap

Giganto move deck

A bit of an unconventional use for the move deck, this deck takes advantage (or rather negates) that Giganto can only be played at one location in a game. If you’re able to play Giganto before turn six, you can use a card like Cloak or Dr. Strange to move it and secure a victory.

The other alternative is to stack up the other two locations (center and right) with your move cards like Vulture and Kraven, leaving the left location to play that mega Giganto on the last turn.

Marvel Snap, Twitter: Marvel Snap

Iron Lad move deck

The last move deck that Marvel Snap players should be looking to play involves the game’s newest card, Iron Lad. Since Iron Lad copies the text of the next card in your deck, this will give you another card that you can power up by moving it, or move other cards to the location.

So long as you know which cards are still in your deck to be drawn, you can use Iron Lad to potentially get a higher-powered version of a card like the Human Torch or Vulture, or pull those cards away.

Check out more of our Marvel Snap coverage here, as well as some guides to help you collect some cubes!

