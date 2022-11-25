Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations: Which Location is in focus today?

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Marvel Snap constantly rotates through new Featured and Hot Locations in order to keep the game fresh. So from a look at the current Location in focus to a rundown on how it all works, here’s everything you need to know.

With Marvel Snap, players need to worry about more than just the Cards in their deck. With randomized Locations adding more variables to the mix, every single game presents a unique challenge.

As there are dozens of different Locations to consider, you can never truly predict what’s going to happen next. However, with Featured & Hot Locations coming into focus, everyone gets a little extra insight as to one of the likely Locations.

So if you’re curious how it all works or just looking for a quick heads up on the current Featured or Hot Location in Marvel Snap, we’ve got you covered below on all there is to know.

What are Featured & Hot Locations in Marvel Snap?

In short, Featured & Locations in Marvel Snap are Locations that come with increased odds of appearing in any given match. Both function similarly in spotlighting a single Location, though they do have their differences.

How Featured Locations work

First up, Featured Locations appear 40% more often in games of Marvel Snap. Typically, they look to highlight brand-new Locations throughout a given season, increasing their odds to help players familiarize themselves in short order.

Featured Locations are active for 48 hours in Marvel Snap and always go live at the same time. You can expect to see a new Featured Location at 7PM PT every Monday.

How Hot Locations work

Next, Hot Locations appear 60% more often in games of Marvel Snap. However, they’re only in focus for 24 hours. This gives players a shorter window in which to craft a new deck and take advantage of the more consistently prominent Location.

Hot Locations go live at 7PM PT every Saturday. If you keep your eyes peeled, you can be one of the earliest to adapt around this Location and climb the ranks with great speed for a limited time while others are still adjusting.

Which Location is Featured or Hot today in Marvel Snap?

Currently, there’s no Featured or Hot Location in Marvel Snap today.

Most recently we saw the introduction of Vibranium Mines as a Featured Location. This space shuffled 3 Vibranium into your deck upon a playing a card here. Vibranium served as a 1 Cost | 4 Power card with Ongoing: Can’t be destroyed.

Marvel / Second Dinner Vibranium Mines served as the most recent Featured Location in Marvel Snap.

Be sure to check back soon as we’ll keep you updated right here once the next Location comes into focus in Marvel Snap.

The next Hot Location is set to go live at 7PM PT on Saturday, November 26. Come back then for a full rundown on the best cards to use around the latest Hot Location in Marvel Snap.