Best Ghost-Spider decks in Marvel Snap: Classic Move, Cerebro combo, more

Ghost-Spider has arrived in Marvel Snap as part of the Spider-Verse seasonal update and we’ve got a rundown on some of the strongest deck types to use the new card with,

With a new season in Marvel Snap comes a brand new card featured in the Season Pass. This time around, with Spider-Verse in focus, it’s Ghost-Spider that steals the spotlight.

Unlocked right at the beginning of the Season Pass, anyone that purchases this month’s offering will get access right away, so as always, it’s bound to be a common card on the ranked ladder for the next few weeks.

But how exactly does this particular addition slot into the current meta? What decks truly make the most of this movement-based card? Well we’ve got you covered below with some early contenders that benefit from Spider-Ghost in Marvel Snap.

Ghost-Spider ability in Marvel Snap

Second Dinner / Marvel SnapZone

Ghost-Spider is a 2 cost- 3 Power card with an ability that reads: On Reveal: The last card you played moves here.

Naturally, the first assumption is Ghost-Spider fits perfectly into movement-based decks, given the ability to further help move your cards around the board. But that’s not the only way this new addition can serve you well.

Classic Move deck with Ghost-Spider

Second Dinner

First up, let’s stick with the expected. As a card with a unique movement-based effect, it makes sense for Ghost-Spider to slot into a typical movement-based deck in Marvel Snap.

Here we’ve gone for a more standard movement archetype, one that leverages many staples like Human Torch, Iron Fist, Hulk-Buster, and more. The strategy remains the same here, only now you have yet another option when it comes to moving cards from one lane to another.

Iron Fist

Human-Torch

Dagger

Cloak

Ghost-Spider

Kraven

Jeff

Vulture

Hulk Buster

Doctor Stranger

Spider-Man

Heimdal

Bounce tech

Second Dinner

Next comes something a little trickier. With Beast, Falcon, and Kitty Pryde largely dominating the meta throughout the last season, there’s no reason we can’t drop Ghost-Spider into that archetype.

Mixing movement-based cards with plenty of low-cost drops that can be returned to your hand, the goal here is to effectively buff a handful of key players. Be it Human Torch or Vulture, through repeating combos and endless movement turn after turn, you should have some pretty powerful drops on your side of the board before long.

Iron Fist

Human-Torch

Kitty Pryde

The Hood

Bast

Korg

Ghost-Spider

Beast

Angela

Falcon

Vulture

Heimdal

Cerebro synergy

Second Dinner

And last but not least on our list comes a novel idea from CCG content creator Jeff Hoogland. Cerebro decks have long been niche picks in Marvel Snap, and while that’s still the case now, Ghost-Spider can actually slot in nicely to the three-Power version of this archetype.

In getting almost every card on your side of the board to three-Power, with Ghost-Spider included in that mix, Cerebro and Mystique can help buff each card up to seven-Power, catching your opponent by surprise if they don’t have an Enchantress to counter.

Wasp

Bast

Multiple Man

Ghost-Spider

Luke Cage

Invisible Woman

Killmonger

Mystique

Cerebro

Doctor Strange

Shadow-King

Shang-Chi

So that’s a quick rundown of some early frontrunners when it comes to trying out Ghost-Spider in Marvel Snap. We’ll be sure to update you here with any other standouts as we get more familiar with the new arrival.