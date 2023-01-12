All upcoming Bundles in Marvel Snap: New premium card variants, Tokens, more

Wondering if you should save up for a nearby Bundle in Marvel Snap? We’ve got you covered a with full look ahead at what’s to come in the shop.

When it comes to upgrading your collection in Marvel Snap, players have a few different options. You can play for free and enjoy the rewards as they come, you can buy individual art variants for Gold, or you can save up and invest in a bigger, premium Bundle through the in-game shop.

The latter is clearly the easiest way to fast-track your progress, especially with the heftier bundles that come packaged with a surplus of Credits and Collector’s Tokens. But it obviously comes at a price which, in some cases, can be fairly steep.

So if you’re holding onto your currency and waiting to splurge on a future Bundle in Marvel Snap, here’s a look ahead so you can add up the costs and figure out the best plan for you.

Upcoming Marvel Snap Bundles: January 2023

January 17 – January 24: Dino-Sized Bundle

Next on the calendar comes the Dino-Sized Bundle which leaked ahead of time thanks to the latest datamined files. This particular Bundle runs for one week and will set you back 4,000 Gold.

The highlight being a new Savage Land Variant for Devil Dinosaur, of which you also get the matching Avatar. But it’s worth keeping in mind this purchase also comes with a heaping serve of Credits. Below is a full rundown on everything included in Marvel Snap’s Dino-Sized Bundle:

Devil Dinosaur Alex Horley Savage Land Variant

Devil Dinosaur Alex Horley Savage Land Avatar

Title: Please Do Not Step on Me

310 Devil Dinosaur Boosters

5,000 Credits

January 22 – February 5: Festival Fireworks Bundle

Rounding out the month of January and bleeding over into February is the Festival Fireworks Bundle at a more cost-effective price of $4.99 USD.

This Bundle brings a new Jubilee Variant to the game, one themed around Lunar New Year. It also provides a small amount of Gold, Credits, and Boosters to help push you along.

500 Credits

500 Gold

66 Jubilee Boosters

Jubilee Lunar New Year Variant

Jubilee Lunar New Year Avatar

That’s all we know about the next big Bundles coming to the Marvel Snap store in the coming weeks but be sure to check back soon as more details spill out online.