Madden 24 Season 2 Field Pass: Progression, rewards, & more

Madden 24 Season 2 Field Pass thumb EAElectronic Arts

Madden 24 players can get “Mossed” in MUT thanks to Season 2 of Field Pass. Here’s a look at all the rewards available in Season 2.

On October 4, EA Sports released not just a major title update, but also Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

The Field Pass brought several new rewards and cards to Madden Ultimate Team, highlighted by a card of former superstar wide receiver Randy Moss that can be upgraded to 91 OVR.

Let’s take a look at all the rewards in Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass, plus how to upgrade some of the cards that can be obtained.

Season 2 Field Pass Aaron Donald Madden 24Electronic Arts

Season 2 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

Level RankRewardXP Requirement
2Gold Player Pack10,000
310,000 Coins20,000
4Gold Player Pack30,000
586 OVR BND Aaron Donald40,000
610,000 Coins50,000
7Random Strategy Item62,000
8Playmaker Pack74,000
910,000 Coins86,000
10Randy Moss Upgrade Token98,000
11Gold Player Pack110,000
1210,000 Coins124,000
13Random Strategy Item138,000
14Max Fantasy Pack152,000
1588 OVR BND Jason Kelce166,000
1610,000 Coins180,000
17Random Strategy Item196,000
18Playmaker Pack212,000
1910,000 Coins228,000
20Randy Moss Upgrade Token244,000
2110,000 Coins260,000
22Random Strategy Item278,000
23Max Fantasy Pack296,000
2410,000 Coins314,000
25Aaron Donald Upgrade Token332,000
26Playmaker Pack350,000
2710,000 Coins370,000
28Pro Playmaker Pack390,000
2910,000 Coins410,000
30Randy Moss Upgrade Token430,000
3110,000 Coins452,000
32Max Fantasy Pack474,000
3310,000 Coins496,000
34Pro Max Fantasy Pack518,000
3589 OVR BND Travis Kelce542,000
3610,000 Coins566,000
37Max Fantasy Pack590,000
3810,000 Coins614,000
39Star Elite Pack640,000
40Randy Moss Upgrade Token666,000
4110,000 Coins692,000
42Playmaker Pack718,000
4310,000 Coins746,000
44Pro Playmaker Pack774,000
4590 OVR BND Micah Parsons802,000
4610,000 Coins830,000
47Star Elite Pack860,000
4810,000 Coins890,000
49Playmaker Pack920,000
50Randy Moss Upgrade Token950,000
5120,000 Coins1,010,000
52Star Elite Pack1,070,000
53Season 3 XP Collectible1,130,000
5420,000 Coins1,190,000
55Triumph Elite Pack1,250,000

There are a number of high-end account-bound cards that can be obtained in this path, including 88 OVR Jason Kelce, 89 OVR Travis Kelce, and 90 OVR Micah Parsons.

Season 2 Objectives Madden 24Electronic Arts

How to make progress in Season 2 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 2 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.

  • Complete All Daily Objectives for 35+ Days (180,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (16,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (16,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (24,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (24,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (30,000 Season XP)
    • Complete All Daily Objectives for 35+ Days (30,000 Season XP)

Those who acquired a Season 2 XP Collectible in Season 1 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.

Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.

Randy Moss S2 Madden 24Electronic Arts

How to upgrade Randy Moss and Season 2 Field Pass players

At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 2 Field Pass, MUT players received an 83 OVR card of Randy Moss that can be found in the S2 Welcome Pack.

That Moss, along with Aaron Donald who can also be acquired in Season 2, can be upgraded with the aforementioned Tokens that are in the reward path.

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Season 2 of MUT Field Pass will expire on November 15.

