Madden 24 Season 2 Field Pass: Progression, rewards, & more
Madden 24 players can get “Mossed” in MUT thanks to Season 2 of Field Pass. Here’s a look at all the rewards available in Season 2.
On October 4, EA Sports released not just a major title update, but also Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass.
The Field Pass brought several new rewards and cards to Madden Ultimate Team, highlighted by a card of former superstar wide receiver Randy Moss that can be upgraded to 91 OVR.
Let’s take a look at all the rewards in Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass, plus how to upgrade some of the cards that can be obtained.
Contents
- Season 2 Field Pass Rewards
- How to make progress in Season 2
- How to upgrade Randy Moss and other Season 2 players
Season 2 Field Pass Rewards
These are the rewards in Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass.
|Level Rank
|Reward
|XP Requirement
|2
|Gold Player Pack
|10,000
|3
|10,000 Coins
|20,000
|4
|Gold Player Pack
|30,000
|5
|86 OVR BND Aaron Donald
|40,000
|6
|10,000 Coins
|50,000
|7
|Random Strategy Item
|62,000
|8
|Playmaker Pack
|74,000
|9
|10,000 Coins
|86,000
|10
|Randy Moss Upgrade Token
|98,000
|11
|Gold Player Pack
|110,000
|12
|10,000 Coins
|124,000
|13
|Random Strategy Item
|138,000
|14
|Max Fantasy Pack
|152,000
|15
|88 OVR BND Jason Kelce
|166,000
|16
|10,000 Coins
|180,000
|17
|Random Strategy Item
|196,000
|18
|Playmaker Pack
|212,000
|19
|10,000 Coins
|228,000
|20
|Randy Moss Upgrade Token
|244,000
|21
|10,000 Coins
|260,000
|22
|Random Strategy Item
|278,000
|23
|Max Fantasy Pack
|296,000
|24
|10,000 Coins
|314,000
|25
|Aaron Donald Upgrade Token
|332,000
|26
|Playmaker Pack
|350,000
|27
|10,000 Coins
|370,000
|28
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|390,000
|29
|10,000 Coins
|410,000
|30
|Randy Moss Upgrade Token
|430,000
|31
|10,000 Coins
|452,000
|32
|Max Fantasy Pack
|474,000
|33
|10,000 Coins
|496,000
|34
|Pro Max Fantasy Pack
|518,000
|35
|89 OVR BND Travis Kelce
|542,000
|36
|10,000 Coins
|566,000
|37
|Max Fantasy Pack
|590,000
|38
|10,000 Coins
|614,000
|39
|Star Elite Pack
|640,000
|40
|Randy Moss Upgrade Token
|666,000
|41
|10,000 Coins
|692,000
|42
|Playmaker Pack
|718,000
|43
|10,000 Coins
|746,000
|44
|Pro Playmaker Pack
|774,000
|45
|90 OVR BND Micah Parsons
|802,000
|46
|10,000 Coins
|830,000
|47
|Star Elite Pack
|860,000
|48
|10,000 Coins
|890,000
|49
|Playmaker Pack
|920,000
|50
|Randy Moss Upgrade Token
|950,000
|51
|20,000 Coins
|1,010,000
|52
|Star Elite Pack
|1,070,000
|53
|Season 3 XP Collectible
|1,130,000
|54
|20,000 Coins
|1,190,000
|55
|Triumph Elite Pack
|1,250,000
There are a number of high-end account-bound cards that can be obtained in this path, including 88 OVR Jason Kelce, 89 OVR Travis Kelce, and 90 OVR Micah Parsons.
How to make progress in Season 2 Field Pass
Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 2 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.
There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 35+ Days (180,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (16,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (16,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (20,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (24,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (24,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (30,000 Season XP)
- Complete All Daily Objectives for 35+ Days (30,000 Season XP)
Those who acquired a Season 2 XP Collectible in Season 1 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.
Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.
How to upgrade Randy Moss and Season 2 Field Pass players
At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 2 Field Pass, MUT players received an 83 OVR card of Randy Moss that can be found in the S2 Welcome Pack.
That Moss, along with Aaron Donald who can also be acquired in Season 2, can be upgraded with the aforementioned Tokens that are in the reward path.
Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.
Season 2 of MUT Field Pass will expire on November 15.
How to celebrate in Madden 24 | Fastest players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 Superstar Mode explained | Madden 24 Player Ratings | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | Best MUT Core Elite cards in Madden 24