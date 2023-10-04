Madden 24 Season 2 Field Pass: Progression, rewards, & more

Madden 24 players can get “Mossed” in MUT thanks to Season 2 of Field Pass. Here’s a look at all the rewards available in Season 2.

On October 4, EA Sports released not just a major title update, but also Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

The Field Pass brought several new rewards and cards to Madden Ultimate Team, highlighted by a card of former superstar wide receiver Randy Moss that can be upgraded to 91 OVR.

Let’s take a look at all the rewards in Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass, plus how to upgrade some of the cards that can be obtained.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Electronic Arts

Season 2 Field Pass Rewards

These are the rewards in Season 2 of Madden 24 Field Pass.

Article continues after ad

Level Rank Reward XP Requirement 2 Gold Player Pack 10,000 3 10,000 Coins 20,000 4 Gold Player Pack 30,000 5 86 OVR BND Aaron Donald 40,000 6 10,000 Coins 50,000 7 Random Strategy Item 62,000 8 Playmaker Pack 74,000 9 10,000 Coins 86,000 10 Randy Moss Upgrade Token 98,000 11 Gold Player Pack 110,000 12 10,000 Coins 124,000 13 Random Strategy Item 138,000 14 Max Fantasy Pack 152,000 15 88 OVR BND Jason Kelce 166,000 16 10,000 Coins 180,000 17 Random Strategy Item 196,000 18 Playmaker Pack 212,000 19 10,000 Coins 228,000 20 Randy Moss Upgrade Token 244,000 21 10,000 Coins 260,000 22 Random Strategy Item 278,000 23 Max Fantasy Pack 296,000 24 10,000 Coins 314,000 25 Aaron Donald Upgrade Token 332,000 26 Playmaker Pack 350,000 27 10,000 Coins 370,000 28 Pro Playmaker Pack 390,000 29 10,000 Coins 410,000 30 Randy Moss Upgrade Token 430,000 31 10,000 Coins 452,000 32 Max Fantasy Pack 474,000 33 10,000 Coins 496,000 34 Pro Max Fantasy Pack 518,000 35 89 OVR BND Travis Kelce 542,000 36 10,000 Coins 566,000 37 Max Fantasy Pack 590,000 38 10,000 Coins 614,000 39 Star Elite Pack 640,000 40 Randy Moss Upgrade Token 666,000 41 10,000 Coins 692,000 42 Playmaker Pack 718,000 43 10,000 Coins 746,000 44 Pro Playmaker Pack 774,000 45 90 OVR BND Micah Parsons 802,000 46 10,000 Coins 830,000 47 Star Elite Pack 860,000 48 10,000 Coins 890,000 49 Playmaker Pack 920,000 50 Randy Moss Upgrade Token 950,000 51 20,000 Coins 1,010,000 52 Star Elite Pack 1,070,000 53 Season 3 XP Collectible 1,130,000 54 20,000 Coins 1,190,000 55 Triumph Elite Pack 1,250,000

There are a number of high-end account-bound cards that can be obtained in this path, including 88 OVR Jason Kelce, 89 OVR Travis Kelce, and 90 OVR Micah Parsons.

Electronic Arts

How to make progress in Season 2 Field Pass

Madden 24 players can make progress in Season 2 of Field Pass simply by playing online or through single-player challenges.

There are a series of MUT Objectives that can be done to make progress towards Field Pass. Here’s a look at those.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Complete All Daily Objectives for 35+ Days (180,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 2+ Days (16,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 5+ Days (16,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 10+ Days (20,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 15+ Days (20,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 20+ Days (24,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 25+ Days (24,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 30+ Days (30,000 Season XP) Complete All Daily Objectives for 35+ Days (30,000 Season XP)

(180,000 Season XP)

Those who acquired a Season 2 XP Collectible in Season 1 can use it for the XP Exchange Set.

Additionally, EA will add several Daily and Weekly objectives that can be completed for XP.

Electronic Arts

How to upgrade Randy Moss and Season 2 Field Pass players

At the beginning of Madden 24 Season 2 Field Pass, MUT players received an 83 OVR card of Randy Moss that can be found in the S2 Welcome Pack.

Article continues after ad

That Moss, along with Aaron Donald who can also be acquired in Season 2, can be upgraded with the aforementioned Tokens that are in the reward path.

Article continues after ad

Upon unlocking a token, go to the card’s profile. Find the ‘Upgrades’ tab, then plug the token along with the required Training under the ‘Total Cost’ section of the card.

Season 2 of MUT Field Pass will expire on November 15.

How to celebrate in Madden 24 | Fastest players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 Superstar Mode explained | Madden 24 Player Ratings | Madden 24 PC requirements | Best teams in Madden 24 | Best players in Madden 24 | Madden 24 soundtrack | Best MUT Core Elite cards in Madden 24

Article continues after ad