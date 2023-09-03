How to use player lock in Madden 24

Individuals that play Madden 24 have the option to make use of player lock and control just one player, as opposed to having the option of jumping from user to user. Here’s how Madden players can make use of this feature.

In EA Sports’ Madden 24, players who frequent the title’s various modes can change the way they view the action on the field via adjusting the camera angle.

Aside from the traditional angles that peer over the whole field, Madden owners also have the option to use a player lock that hones in on one player, but be mindful that those with this setting can only control the locked player.

Here’s an overview of how to make use of player lock in Madden 24.

How to activate player lock in Madden 24

To activate player lock in Madden 24, Xbox players will need to hit LS two times. PlayStation owners need to hit L3 twice.

These instructions are for both offense and defense.

Player lock is one of those tools that Madden players can use to make playing on defense a bit more realistic. For those who want a Superstar Mode-like experience in other modes, this is what one would want to use.

We should also note that if you want to leave the player lock, just hit either LS or L3 two times. That will revert back to the original camera angle.

